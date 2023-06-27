Horoscope For June 28, During The Moon In Libra Enters Scorpio

Today, June 28, the Moon will leave the beautiful zodiac sign of Libra to enter the depths of inquisitive and psychic Scorpio. When the Moon begins its two day transit in this watery landscape it will speak with Mercury, the communication planet which is in Cancer.

Our feelings may be stronger than usual and slightly reactive thanks to Mars square Uranus this week. If you're a water or an air sign, you're sensitive and intuitive. Fire and Earth signs, this is not the time to lighten up; instead, double down as it takes a bit more effort when the Sun and Moon are in water signs. Find out what today's planetary alignment means for astrology forecast, by Sun, Moon and Rising sign this Wednesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you love a challenge and today's a great day for putting a few things into place so that your life feels like it's on the right track. With the Moon in Scorpio trine Mercury, look into home loans for improvements. Today, take action by visiting local banks or researching online, but avoid impulsive decisions or rushing into long-term commitments.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You like to stay on top of your work and responsibilities, Taurus. During the Moon in Scorpio, review contracts involving assets and properties. Seek legal advice if necessary. Today's Moon trine Mercury helps you to focus on thorough research and consult trusted professionals, but avoid signing any documents without careful consideration.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You take pride in your work, and when you make money you want to be sure to invest it wisely. You're not the type of person who spends frivolously and you've got a plan to make this year the best year you've had in a while financially. Focus on money investments and health matters. Today, consult with a financial advisor and schedule a check-up. Avoid making impulsive financial decisions and neglecting your well-being.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's your lucky day, Cancer, especially if you've had it in mind to do something good for your future and your love life. The stars favor romance and personal growth. Today, open your heart to new experiences and dedicate time for self-reflection. Avoid dwelling on past relationship disappointments or neglecting your own needs.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Life is moving ahead quickly for you, and you have a bright future, Leo. It's time to overcome past obstacles and embrace these new beginnings. Today, during the Moon in Scorpio visualize your future success and take the first steps towards your goals. Avoid dwelling on past mistakes or seeking validation from others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're a very good friend and a shoulder to lean on. When it comes to being there for others, few do it better than you. There's a partnership opportunity and you can feel this is a good idea. Friendships can transform into successful business partnerships. Today, network and seek collaborative opportunities. Avoid overcommitting or relying solely on others for your own success.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have a brilliant mind, Libra, and you're able to balance your emotions with action. Reflect on your financial well-being and enhance money management skills. Today, create a budget and educate yourself on investment strategies. Avoid unnecessary expenses or falling for get-rich-quick schemes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon is in your sign today, Scorpio so you can anticipate having strong feelings about your future, your hopes and dreams, too. Today's Moon trine Mercury emphasizes self-improvement. Today, engage in introspection and embrace personal growth opportunities. Avoid self-sabotage or holding on to negative patterns.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are one strong person, and that independent streak serves you well. You don't let others' opinions hold you back, and today's Moon in Scorpio may bring up a few things about the past, but don't let that stop you from doing what you have to do. Slow down. Today, assert your boundaries confidently and prioritize self-care. Avoid seeking validation from external sources or sacrificing your own needs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have noticed some important changes in others and even though you may not understand the full scale of a problem, today's Moon trine Mercury may open the door to new information and give you a better idea. Tune in to the needs of your friendships and be receptive to feedback. Today, engage in open and honest conversations with your friends. Avoid becoming defensive or dismissing constructive criticism.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's a lot of work ahead of you, Aquarius, so roll up your sleeves and get to work. The spotlight is on your work life. Today, identify areas for improvement and actively seek professional development opportunities. Avoid complacency or resisting change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have been working hard, and now it's time for you to play even harder. Take a well-deserved vacation and create a harmonious environment. Today, plan your trip with attention to detail and take care of logistical arrangements. Avoid overpacking or leaving things to chance. Pack what you need and prepare to leave your worries behind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.