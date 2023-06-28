How 3 Zodiac Signs Benefit The Most From The Sun Opposite Uranus & Jupiter On June 29

Today three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes. On June 29, Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn zodiac signs benefit the most from the Moon opposite Uranus and Jupiter. Even if you're not one of these three specific zodiac signs, you can take advantage of the day if you set your sight on the horizon, and do not let go of that sacred dream no matter what.

All zodiac signs are stronger than they think and are vastly capable. The things you don't know yet, you can learn tomorrow. Today's energy will bring certain people on your path who will intentionally (or unintentionally) trigger old memories for you. This experience can derail you from your path if you allow it. Don't allow it!

Moon opposite Uranus and Jupiter may also put you at odds with certain authority figures in your life. It's important to stand up for yourself at this time. You have more support than you realize. For some of you, these people don't like to make themselves known. They don't want petty people to ruin their day.

They are pretty formidable and are secretly needing your support. Keep pushing forward, and you will emerge victorious eventually. Jupiter in Taurus will not be your enemy for too long. So now, let's focus on the three specific zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 29.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 29, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you've been facing issues with someone in your personal life (or at your workplace), things will get sorted between the two of you today This will be a forced mediation for some zodiac signs because others are tired of this dynamic. Or, you will make a move to clear the air. If you choose the latter, don't go in with too many expectations.

Mercury conjunct Sun conjunct Juno makes the day perfect for strengthening relationships with loved ones and friends. If you have a significant other, leave them a few love notes in places you know they will check, maybe under the lid of their laptop or on the bathroom mirror. A midweek get-together with friends will only help. For some of you, it will remind you that you are not as old as you think. That life still has a lot of fun left in it.

Green, gold and dusky red are lucky for you today. Try incorporating them into your wardrobe or wear a statement pair of shoes. Positivity stays around longer when you actively try to keep it around.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you have been feeling blocked lately, that feeling will fade away today. Some of you will literally come up with a solution out of the blue. Others of you will meet someone today (someone you know) who will crack a joke unknowingly that will give you the idea you didn't know you needed.

Moon in Scorpio is in your corner right now. Despite the aggregation of planets on the opposite end of the sky, as long as you trust yourself and your gut, you will not go wrong. Do not underestimate the power of a Scorpio Moon. It can bring magic or mayhem at the snap of a finger. You get to choose what the settings are today.

Some of you will benefit from drinking a blue drink today. It can be butterfly pea flower tea, a blueberry smoothie or even a sparkling galaxy lemonade. Sometimes, to bring magic into your life, you only need to lean into the weird and wonderful. If you are dealing with a Capricorn, read their horoscope as well.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, here's the thing, whether or not today is a good day depends on a very important thing — you need to keep your secrets close to your chest. (Even from the people you usually spill it all to.) Some of you already know why this is important and don't need to be told twice. Others of you are prone to getting guilt-tripped into spilling the beans. Be careful of that. You will end up sabotaging yourself.

Sun in Cancer was helping you out up until a few days ago. That's not the case today. You are still on the best horoscopes list because the sudden events won't make things go downhill for you. With Pluto in Capricorn, you are wielding your power firmly. You will be fine if you don't second-guess yourself or fall for manipulations.

This is especially true for those of you who are in a relationship and tired of your partner's antics. You need to make an important decision. If you don't think about it, you won't be able to figure it out one way or another. A journaling exercise or even a pros and cons list will help now.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.