Why Relationships May Improve For These 4 Zodiac Signs Starting July 2023

Only by loving are you able to learn how to love. No one gives an instruction manual for how they love; depending on your relationship and even where you're with yourself, it can differ. Yet, to choose to love and be in a relationship with someone, you are also inherently learning more about how you need to be loved — and how you need to be.

July 2023 hosts a Full Moon in Capricorn, a New Moon in Cancer, and Venus, the planet of love, begins retrograde in the passionate sign of Leo. Capricorn brings commitment, while Cancer tends to the home, so that many relationship themes will center around those two lunar events. However, the wild card is how Venus retrograde will affect you.

In Leo, Venus can't help but follow its heart and tends to show up more boldly as it invites you to do the same; however, in its retrograde phase, it also invites reflection and introspection. This can help you become more aware of what you've learned and how you would do things differently. Be gentle with yourself in the process, as it is all wrapped around learning how to love. To heal the cracks in your relationship or step into a new chapter, you first need to slow down and reflect to genuinely learn the lessons and how to love and be loved even better.

Relationships improve for four zodiac signs during the month of July:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

July 2023 is a hugely transformative month of love and deep connection for you in your relationship. It promises to be a time of profound growth in matters of the heart as you delve into the depths of your emotions and explore new dimensions of intimacy. In the beginning, you may find yourself drawn to introspection and reflection. Creating space for self-care and self-reflection is essential, allowing you to clarify your desires and aspirations in love.

Use this time to heal any emotional wounds from the past and release any lingering attachments which no longer serve you, especially as Pallas, the asteroid that governs wounding, enters Virgo lighting up your romantic zone. However, once Mars, the planet of passion, enters Virgo and your sector of relationships, you will notice a sharp increase in the motivation to take your healing and apply it to a new or existing connection. Your work early in July 2023 will allow you to embrace the strong determination and passion once Mars moves into Virgo.

July 2023 offers the potential for renewed passion and deepening relationship bonds. This is an excellent time to engage in heart-to-heart conversations and share your deepest desires with your partner. You should feel open to discussing your healing and even the needs your self-reflection has brought to the surface. By holding a space of vulnerability and openness, you will invite your partner to do the same.

The energy will help you bring more awareness to recent struggles or challenges while giving you the desire and healing to move forward together in your union. It's important to remember that patience plays a crucial role in your relationship, and even if you can start talking about matters of the heart, recognize your partner may need more time.

You are only responsible for your healing. However, you can invite them to do the same by taking accountability and speaking openly about what you are hoping for in your relationship. As much as you can wear your heart on your sleeve, sharing real-life emotions and thoughts about things can often be challenging. By embracing introspection, being open to new ways of relating, and navigating challenges with love and understanding, you can create a truly fulfilling and passionate love story that transcends logic.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

In the month ahead of July 2023, prepare yourself for an exhilarating month of commitment and self-discovery. It promises exciting adventures and profound connections in matters of the heart as you explore new depths of emotional intimacy and embrace your authentic self while gaining some deeper perspective over your and your partner's journeys.

As the month begins and Venus turns retrograde in Leo, activating your romantic zone, you may feel a surge of inspiration and a desire to break free from any limitations which have held you back in love. This includes those wounds or fears from the past which have only taken up unnecessary space in your heart. Take this opportunity to embark on a journey of self-exploration and self-love. Embrace your unique qualities and allow your eccentricities to shine, as they will be the very qualities that attract a potential partner who deeply appreciates and adores you for who you are. The more you release what has been holding you back from embracing your great love story, the deeper you can dive within it.

With Venus retrograde in Leo, you will be encouraged to reflect on how the past has affected your present relationship and make the most of the love affair you're now in. This will lead to you wanting to embrace every moment as you attempt to live it to the fullest. Embrace spontaneity and let yourself be surprised at the direction you move in when nothing is holding you back. You have had to travel the path you have, but there is freedom here, and where freedom is found, so is the autonomy to create whatever type of relationship feels most authentic for you.

As July 2023 ends, remember to honor your needs and aspirations within your relationships. Embrace your individuality and allow your partner to do the same, creating a space where you can grow and flourish together. This is what you want, and by embracing the greater healing and even inspiration to create whatever version of love feels most authentic for you.

July 2023 holds abundant opportunities for love and self-discovery, Aquarius. Embrace your uniqueness, express your desires, and nurture the connections that resonate with your authentic self. Through your openness and willingness to explore yourself, you have the potential to create a love story that will transcend convention and embrace the extraordinary.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

July 2023 holds the promise of deepening intimacy and embracing vulnerability as you navigate the depths of your heart and build foundations that can withstand any challenge or obstacle as Mars in Virgo activates your sector of learning, higher meaning and adventure. As much as you may sometimes find yourself within a certain box or even have difficulty setting yourself free to discover what you need, in July 2023, you will be given a gift of fearlessness and curiosity.

As July 2023 begins, you may reflect on your past experiences and relationships as you seek clarity and wisdom in matters of the heart. Take this time to honor your emotional needs and heal any wounds which may still linger. By nurturing your inner self, you create space for new love to enter your life and for existing relationships to flourish. You have been doing so much healing recently, especially in what you would change about the past if you knew what you do now. This sort of thinking only tends to block you from making important strides forward, so try also to make a plan for no longer punishing yourself or being afraid of repeating past mistakes.

During this period, an opportunity presents itself to help you deepen your bond and create a solid foundation for the future. Engage in open and honest communication with your partner, expressing your desires and dreams for the relationship. You must embrace the new chapter in your relationship and life. Just because commitment may have turned out differently in the past doesn't mean it's a reason not to try again.

Releasing the past means taking each new situation and opportunity precisely what it is meant to be. You are in a partnership now that aligns with your truth, which means you shouldn't be carrying over any feelings and fears from past connections. July 2023 holds immense potential for love and transformation, Capricorn. Embrace the release of the past, remain open to new possibilities and approach challenges with patience and understanding. Through your commitment and dedication, you have the power to create a love story stable enough to flourish in any season.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

July 2023 holds the promise of deepening your relationships, embracing your inner truth and finding the balance which resonates with your romantic soul. The past year has felt like a rollercoaster where your needs were mostly met, but not in the ways you truly need. It's been challenging to have hope or to remain optimistic. Your relationship could find the peaceful balance you so crave, and in July 2023, you will finally feel like the power is yours to create it.

The Full Moon in Capricorn will have you reflecting on themes around home and family as it lights up this area of your life. You may find yourself seeking a greater balance between your pursuits and your partner's. Take this time to reflect on your needs and desires and your partner's. You should never feel like you must choose between them and you, but in order not to, you also need to become clear about what it is you need and want from love. By creating a solid foundation of self-awareness, you can navigate the complexities of love with grace and clarity. It's the balance within yourself that lets you create it within your relationship as well.

Towards the end of July, you may encounter challenges that require careful navigation. The energy of Mars, the planet of action, in Virgo, moving through the sector governing your subconscious, secrets and intuition, may bring conflicts or power struggles within your relationship. It's important to approach these situations with patience, diplomacy and a willingness to find common ground. Whatever Mars brings up is something to become aware of, even if it initially feels challenging. Don't hesitate to ask your partner for processing time or to vocalize what you are moving through. The more you can communicate, even if you don't have an immediate solution, the deeper your emotional connection will become.

As July 2023 progresses, it promises to deepen connections and find harmony in your love life through the willingness to compromise and extend patience and understanding towards your partner and yourself. Sometimes things feel off in a relationship, not because of the connection but because of something you're moving through personally. Yet, when you can bring what was hidden to light, there isn't anything you can't overcome together.

