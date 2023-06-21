These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love & Romance On June 22, 2023

With our Moon in Leo today, we will lead with our heart and we will find ourselves feeling strong and brave in matters of love. It's a good day for three Zodiac signs and we mean to make the most out of it. The Summer is on, and that means different things to different people, but during the Leo Moon, one thing we all have in common is positivity; we feel good about who we are, and that kind of self-love and self confidence translates into how we perceive the world around us. The Leo Moon let us know that we are not alone in our good feelings either, as we will be receiving a lot of positive attention during this time.

Certain signs will end up smiling and giggling over the amount of attention they will receive during the Leo Moon, as we turn into magnets of gleaming energy. We are attractive to strangers as well, and we may see a few admirers come out of the woodworks on this day, June 22. In our personal lives, we may notice that our partners are particularly interested in us during this transit, which may awaken new feelings for them, in return. Sometimes it's just that way: we don't notice the people in our lives until they notice us. That's where the LEO part of the Leo Moon comes into play; while it may be a very lucky day in love, much of that luck comes from the idea that our egos are being catered to. And why not!?

It will be on this day, June 22, that we may even get a swollen head over the amount of positive attention we get, and truthfully, the signs that will receive the most attention are the ones who need it the most. While so much of today is about ego-gratification, it's not without love or positivity; this is a fun, fluffy day where three signs get to feel like superstars all through the day. Which signs are those?

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on June 22:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're just going to roll with this one, Leo, as there's just so much you can take in the negative zone, so when you start to feel like yourself again, as you DEFINITELY will be doing during the Leo Moon on June 22, 2023, you will open up your heart and let the sunshine in. You feel good about being YOU today, and when that happens, people take notice. And why?

Because you make sure they do, but you make sure they notice for good reason. Your love life feels extra good today but part of that is because you are receiving attention from people other than your partner; it's just a giddy feeling to know that while you may be in a committed relationship, there are all these other people 'out there' who think you're fine. It's not about cheating, it's about knowing that if you wanted to, which you DON'T, you could easily find someone.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes you feel both special and lucky on this day, June 22, 2023 during the Leo Moon is that you don't feel inhibited by your own doubts, in fact, for the first time in what feels like forever, you seem to be more confident about your physical appearance than ever before. While someone else might not understand what this kind of self-confidence does for a person, you know all too well that you've deprived yourself so much because you haven't believed in yourself... until today.

During the Leo Moon, you'll feel as though you've crossed into new territory when it comes to love and passion. What on earth have you been missing? When it hits you that the gates are finally open to you and that you can love yourself 'as is' it may end up being the beginning of a whole new understanding between you and your love partner.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You could use a good dose of positive attention as you tend to feel as though you are invisible most of the time. Your tendency to go inwards has threatened to make you an introvert, and yet your Sagittarius nature craves the spotlight and the attention you know you're worth receiving.

On June 22, 2023, you will get a surprising amount of affirmative attention as the Leo Moon seems to shine upon you and you alone, or at least, it does in your mind. Having this confidence-booster come round is exactly what you've been needing, and this will definitely affect your romantic relationship, today.

You may notice that your partner has not been ignoring you after all; it just took you to open your eyes and your heart to them to see how much attention and affection they actually do want to give you. The Leo Moon will bring you and your mate closer together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.