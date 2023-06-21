How June 22 Brings Amazing Energy To 3 Zodiac Signs During The Sun In Cancer

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on June 22. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Studying is always hard, regardless of whether you are young or old. The brain needs time to form new connections and pathways so the knowledge sinks in. Don't be too hard on yourself if you are trying to learn a new skill or brush up on recent advancements in your industry. You can move a mountain one day at a time, even if it's just ten minutes a day.

Neptune's influence on the other planets is the main astrological energy of today. Some of you will start questioning what you are devoted to or realize that what you want may not actually be what you want but something that a parent wished for you and told you you wanted when you were young. The realization will be just as jaw-dropping as the insanity of that last sentence. It doesn't have to be earth-shattering for all of you. Some of you are okay with the life path you decided on. You just want to embellish it with other things you are also interested in.

Try to be patient with yourself as you navigate this tricky terrain. Sometimes it takes a few tries to figure out how to mash two seemingly different things together for a brilliant new thing to be born in the world. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 22.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 22, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Fun in the Sun is your main energy for the day, Leo. So if you have an outing planned, it will be pretty good, especially if it's a group activity. You will also have a great time with your friends today or colleagues who have become friends. Just be careful of what you say while you are in the company of others. Moon conjunct Lilith, Mars and Venus can make you boast about your accomplishments or get trapped in a verbal outdoing-the-other game with someone else. It will only lead to problems in the future.

Chiron in Aries is directly connected to the Moon and Mars today. So if an ex comes crawling back, this will be why. Don't forget what happened between the two of you, though. History has a habit of repeating itself when people forget their history. This can even be an ex-friend or a family member you distanced yourself from because of their blatant toxicity.

Pluto in Capricorn is also working behind the scenes on you right now but not in a good way. So be careful of hidden enemies cruising under the radar. They will make themselves known in another month or two. Fortunately for you, this person is leaving behind a smoking trail. Their drive to outsmart other people will ultimately outsmart them.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your work life will be enriching today, even if you work in customer support or have a technical job and deal with something tricky. As the Sun slips further into Cancer, you will feel more sure of yourself. Even Saturn in Pisces will help you today by improving your communication skills and making you appear knowledgeable and authoritative. Lean into this energy to reap the rewards.

Your love life may not be as healthy, especially if you are in a relationship that stresses you out or with an emotional vampire. With Sun in Cancer, you won't be able to hide from your feelings anymore. That's a good thing! You need to advocate for yourself and your mental health and remove yourself from situations that are clearly unhealthy for you. Some of you may feel guilty about doing this, especially if your partner is suffering, but you must understand that love cannot replace medical care.

Reach out to your loved ones to help you emotionally if needed. You are never too old for this. If your career's next steps feel confusing or out of reach, stay still and be patient. The answers will come to you eventually, especially once Mercury moves into Cancer.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Here's the thing, Scorpio. You are on the best horoscopes list because you have the power within you right now to make it so. Some of you are stuck in a conflict you don't want to be a part of. It might be in your workplace or at home with your siblings. Your words have tremendous power today. What you say will come true. Don't waste it on tricks and curiosities. You can end this battle in one fell swoop if you aim for it.

It may not seem like it, but Sun in Cancer is on your side. As the days progress, you will feel stronger and stronger within. That's the power of a trine aspect! It will manifest today through situations allowing you to avoid unnecessary drama and conflict. Having the last word is not as glamorous as some people make it out to be.

Also, if you haven't checked in on your grandparents in a while, today's a good day to do so. Thursday is always a good day to check in on elders who impacted you while growing up. Who knew #ThrowbackThursday could be used for good?

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.