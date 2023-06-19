Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, June 20

The week is rolling ahead, and here's your tarot horoscope for Tuesday to provide a bit of help along the way.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 19, 2023
Photo: NotionPic and nisara-tangtrakul both via Canva Pro
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
A turn of events is in order, and you're going to finally get a prayer answered. Good news is here for you, Aries. After a string of tough times, luck is finally on your side. Get ready to embrace a shower of blessings and enjoy the positive changes coming your way.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Hermit
You've been selflessly giving, but now it's time to prioritize yourself. Carve out moments for self-care and rejuvenation. Nurture your own well-being, for only then can you continue to radiate your light and positively impact those around you.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
The High Priestess guides you through tough times. Be kind even when others aren't. Trust your intuition, spread positivity. Your noble spirit transcends negativity. Goodness prevails, transforming lives through your actions.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
The Hanged Man shows a tough decision. It might be hard, but you need to let go of someone who depended on you. Take care of yourself first. Sometimes, the best love is setting boundaries for your own growth.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
With The Moon's guidance, you uncover a billing mistake. Trust your instincts and investigate. Reach out to your credit card company to fix the error and bring things back in order.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Magician
The Magician card empowers you to overcome big problems. Use your imagination as a powerful tool. Get creative and resourceful to find solutions that may seem impossible. Believe in your abilities and make success happen.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed
The reversed Two of Cups reveals a hardened heart from past hurt by a loved one. Release resentment and open yourself to healing. Seek self-care, forgiveness, and new connections. Let love flow once more, bringing joy and harmony.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed
The reversed Five of Pentacles brings good news for your finances. Teach yourself to have a wealth mindset, and read books on growth and leadership. Look for new opportunities, manage your money wisely, and watch as financial stability grows in your life.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed
The reversed Six of Cups reminds you to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Leave the past behind and face the challenges of the present. You can enjoy taking on a new role and showing up for others.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed
The reversed Four of Cups suggests getting organized. Declutter your life and find structure. Embrace new opportunities with enthusiasm. Stay focused and prioritize to create a more balanced and fulfilling life.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
The Three of Cups invites you to take a leap of faith and embrace a new life. Embrace spontaneity, seek joyful connections, and pursue what truly makes your heart happy. Celebrate the exciting path that destiny has in store for you.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Five of Wands
The Five of Wands invites you to welcome the excitement of trying something new. Foster collaboration and open communication. By working together and valuing diverse perspectives, you'll overcome challenges and achieve remarkable harmony in your endeavors.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.