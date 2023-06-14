The Love Horoscope For Thursday, June 15

We feel romantic and our minds are on love. With the Sun and Mercury in Gemini, love (and our love language) is in the air expressed best through conversation. Today the Sun continues to transit through the zany and communicative energy of Gemini making it easier to talk about what we are feeling.

This is good news since the Moon is strongly positioned for pillow talk and intense conversations. The Moon represents our emotional energy, and while in Taurus, she remains strong and steadfast. We need this level of cosmic support from the stars. The Moon will brush up against zany and unpredictable Uranus on June 15 — pure turbulence!

Expect some type of unexpected feelings to surface, whether they be desire, lust, or even a bit of jealousy. The Sun and Mercury in Gemini help us to remain strong and committed to what we say — and what we intend to do about how we are feeling. There's a lot going on, so here's how these celestial influences affect each zodiac sign in astrology during today's love horoscope for Thursday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, June 15, 2023:

Aries

Aries, let your heart's fire burn bright. Dare to express your feelings with passion and honesty. Speak your truth, for love awaits those who bravely bare their souls. Embrace vulnerability and ignite a romantic journey of connection and fulfillment.

Taurus

Taurus, invest time in self-love and nurturing connections. Release expectations and give freely, without seeking reciprocation. Embrace the joy of giving and watch love blossom. By nurturing yourself and others, you'll create a romantic tapestry of genuine affection and fulfillment.

Gemini

Gemini, reflect on the past but don't dwell. Remember, nostalgia may paint a rosy picture. Embrace the present, seeking love's potential in the now. Build new memories, knowing that the best is yet to come. Love awaits your open heart and adventurous spirit.

Cancer

Cancer, open your heart to new friendships that hold romantic potential. Embrace social connections and invest time in nurturing these bonds. Love may bloom unexpectedly amidst shared laughter, heartfelt conversations, and the joy of discovering kindred spirits.

Leo

Leo, open yourself to new friendships but honor your personal standards. Don't settle for a relationship that goes nowhere. Embrace connections that ignite your passion and align with your values. True love will flourish when you stay true to yourself.

Virgo

Virgo, approach dating with the diligence of a job. Show up, be proactive, and put yourself out there. Embrace new experiences, meet new people, and seize opportunities for love to flourish. Your efforts will be rewarded with meaningful connections.

Libra

Libra, seek a partner who shares your core values and beliefs. While opposites may attract, ensure mutual willingness to bend and compromise. Find harmony in shared perspectives, fostering a relationship built on understanding and growth.

Scorpio

Scorpio, unlock the power of vulnerability. Share your heart openly, letting someone in. Embrace the gift of trust, for it liberates you from fear and allows love to flourish in its purest form. Embrace the transformative journey of deep connection.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, open your heart to love and the possibility of a fulfilling long-term relationship. Commitment doesn't mean sacrificing your identity; it amplifies your life when shared with the right person. Embrace the adventure of love and watch your world expand.

Capricorn

Capricorn, invite a furry friend into your life. Adopt a pet and share love with a companion in need. If unable, support animal organizations through donations or give gently used items. Embrace the joy of giving and making a difference in their lives.

Aquarius

Aquarius, set the stage for romance. Plan intimate dinners and create a mood for a delightful getaway. Show your partner how cherished they are, with gestures that highlight the uniqueness of your bond. Celebrate the magic of your special relationship.

Pisces

Pisces, cultivate a special home where love flourishes. Introduce your partner to family, observing their connection. A harmonious blend can deepen your bond, while challenges offer growth. Create a sanctuary where love and acceptance prevail, embracing the beauty of shared moments.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.