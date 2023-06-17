Daily Horoscope June 18, During The New Moon & Sun In Gemini

Today there's a New Moon in Gemini joining forces with the Sun on June 18, and it presents us with a golden opportunity to wipe the slate clean and do something new and exciting over the next few days.

New Moon energy can last up to three months, so if you have a short-term project you'd like to tackle over the summer, this is the time to start and finish strong. Here's what to know for June 18, according to your zodiac sign's astrology forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week, it's time to start fresh! Think about what you want to change in your life and focus on making it happen.

Leave behind things that don't make you happy anymore. Believe in yourself and good things will come true for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This month, take charge of your financial destiny. Plan strategically and make disciplined choices to eliminate debt.

A fresh start awaits as you pave the way towards a brighter financial future. Your dedication and determination will lead you to a place of stability and abundance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's important to let go of friendships that make you feel bad. Remember the good times, but think about what's best for you now.

Make new friends who understand and support you. They will help you be happy and reach your goals.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today is a great day to explore new job possibilities. Try new things and meet new people who can help you.

Make friends who support your growth and work well together. This will lead to exciting chances and help you be successful.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today is a day to be your own boss and start your own business. You don't have to work for someone else anymore.

Believe in yourself and take chances. You can create your own successful future and be in charge of your own destiny.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you make good choices in life, you learn important lessons. Stay strong and bounce back from tough times.

Your experiences can teach others how to handle challenges with kindness and honesty. By sharing what you've learned, you inspire others to do the same.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes, you may feel a very strong attraction called lust. But it's important to know the difference between just wanting something quickly and having a real connection with someone.

Understand yourself well to navigate deeper feelings. True love can change you and create lasting bonds with others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

In close relationships, it's important to set limits to protect who you are. Don't get too tangled up in each other's lives.

Talk openly about what you want and need. Finding a good balance between being together and having your own space leads to happy and satisfying relationships.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Technology can help you be more organized and do things better. Say goodbye to old ways that slow you down.

Use new and exciting tools to make your work easier and faster. This will make you more successful and help you get things done smoothly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Technology is like a superpower that can make you super organized! Say goodbye to old, slow ways of doing things.

Try cool new tools that make your work easier and faster. This will help you do more and be successful in a super smooth way!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Make your space feel new and exciting by looking at it in a different way. Change things around and make them feel alive again. Be open to trying new things and let your imagination run wild.

Create a space that shows who you really are and makes you feel good. It will help you get things done, feel calm, and make you feel refreshed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Open your mind to new adventures and places far away. The desire to explore is calling you! Learn about different cultures, see beautiful landscapes, and try new things.

Break free from your usual routine and discover the amazing and exciting things that lie outside of your comfort zone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.