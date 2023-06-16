June 17 Daily Horoscope As The Sun, Moon & Mercury In Gemini Trigger 'Intense' Emotions

A stellium of planets forms in the zodiac sign of Gemini just before the New Moon arrives tomorrow. On June 17, we can expect our feelings to get triggered prompting us to make snap decisions that are both timely and intelligent.

Mercury, the Moon, and the Sun will meet in talkative Gemini on June 17, and they brush past the Midheaven — the career sector in astrology. We are at risk of overthinking work, and our professional decisions, and we might even project our insecurities onto others in the workplace leading to reactions we don't understand.

Today, it's important to exercise caution and to remain objective. Instead of jumping to conclusions ask lots of clarifying questions. There's a lot going on this Saturday, and some loose ends could result. To have the best outcome for today, here is a rundown of what you need to know about today's astrology forecast for June 17, based on your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, a lucrative contract or enticing offer awaits your attention. The universe presents a golden opportunity.

Assess its worth, but do not hesitate, for seizing the moment may lead to great rewards. Trust your instincts, and embark on a path of exciting possibilities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Financial opportunities are here, Taurus. Craft solid plans, for prosperity and making more money moves. The stars align favorably for real estate investing, and maybe it's time to buy land or a fixer-upper. Research, strategize, and make smart decisions. Your wise investments sow seeds of long-term abundance and the best part — they secure a prosperous future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the path of healing is opening doors for you. Yes, someone was unfair and disloyal, but you're over it. Today you restore a lost connection with forgiveness and grace. Talk about it and move on. Why hang on to the past? Now you can rebuild trust and see what the future holds for your friendship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, friends like to make promises, but don't follow along unless you're sure you have the time, energy, and resources to keep yours. Keep commitments; trust is built on reliability, so be sure your words are backed by action.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can never be too careful, Leo when it comes to your professionalism at the office. Guard your words, and be discrete. Avoid oversharing personal details or getting too involved in others' lives. Focus on the reason why you were hired. Today friendships that cross boundaries are high risk, so avoid walking a thin line that could backfire on you later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

School start is around the corner, Virgo, so as you get ready to return to college plan ahead so you're not rushing. Don't worry if you're the older person in the group. Age is your ally because you've got life experience — an asset that gives you insight and wisdom.

Plus, the world embraces diverse perspectives. You can inspire others with your vast experience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, guard your secrets against people who may try to use them against you. Practice confidentiality. Entering a new agreement with a freelancer or business associate? Why not include a nondisclosure agreement? Handshake deals sound good, but a written trust is what protects you from problems in the future. Secure a foundation for fruitful collaborations and protect your ideas.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when it comes to loyalty, it's always best to confront challenges that seem to disrupt your happy home.

Swallow your pride, show care, and actively work through life's challenges as a team. Compromise. Love overcomes discord and togetherness helps bring the peace you want.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Take care of your beloved pet, Sagittarius. Tend to their needs with gentle care. Mercury and the Moon make waves in your pet sector, so consider the value of pet insurance, despite the initial cost.

It is a wise investment that protects against unexpected veterinary expenses, ensuring the well-being of your furry friend and bringing you peace of mind in the long run.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, embrace your adventurous spirit and explore a new hobby. Don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and try something that may seem challenging at first. Remember, through perseverance, you can discover hidden talents and grow. With dedication, your novice efforts can turn into impressive achievements and masterpieces.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Cook dinner at home with a purpose, Aquarius. Save money by choosing healthier options. Enjoy food shows, TikTok reels, and Facebook recipes for inspiration. Create delicious meals that nourish your body and soul.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Engage in quality conversations and trivia games with loved ones. It's fun, strengthens bonds, and sparks intellectual stimulation. Cherish the memories created, deepening connections and igniting joy in your relationships.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.