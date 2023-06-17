Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, June 18, During The New Moon

Today's tarot horoscope for Sunday, June 18, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out what the day has in store for your sign during the New Moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

You've been living life as if you're on your own, but did you know that there is always a power out there waiting for you to tap into and ask for the things you need? Today's a good day to turn your sights to your higher power for help.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You see something about your situation that isn't ideal. Reflection brings clarity—mistaken priorities exposed. Embrace change's transformative power. Redirect course, align true values. Renewed purpose awaits your courageous step.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

There is a new job out there waiting for you, Gemini. You don't have to stay where you feel underappreciated or unhappy. You can apply for a new job and get an offer fairly quickly. Put your best foot foward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You thought you knew someone well, but then they proved you wrong. You have an amazing head on your shoulders. Don't be afraid to listen to your gut.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

The person you've been dating has suddenly stopped texting. Now you're wondering why they ghosted you and are playing the hot and cold game. It's tough to know if you ought to send the first 'Good Morning' text now, but instead of rushing to react, sit back and let them sort their feelings out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have this one friend who seems to talk from both sides of their mouth. Follow your own path. Doing what an unstable person wants you to do is a fool's game. You need to do what you know is meant for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Being lied to is nothing you want to experience, but someone may be trying to protect you by saying a white lie. There's one thing to do: confront them. Perhaps when they understand you're able to handle the truth without a fight, they will feel more confident to be confrontational.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician denotes skills and charm. Maybe you can create a new line of work for yourself by putting yourself in the right situation. You are a pro and believe in your talents. Speak with confidence to the universe, Scorpio. Manifest your potential.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Three of Pentacles graces your path, heralding synergy with greatness. Embrace noble souls, artisans of life. Their essence enriches your spirit, igniting growth. Learn, collaborate, elevate—transformation unfolds amidst high-quality company.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You don't have to follow the crowd. You can choose a new path for yourself. You decide the type of lifestyle you want to live and it's important to be true to your own path.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Fate is in motion. Don't wait for an opportunity to knock on your door or to have something handed to you. Instead, build your own fate and create your life's destiny. Seize initiative, and craft your destiny. Take bold action with your own hands.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Smile, Pisces. Today, find pure happiness. You don't have to carry yesterday's weight on your shoulders. Today is a new day and the slate ha been wiped clean.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.