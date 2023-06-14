Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, June 15

Today's tarot horoscope for June 15 brings a special prediction for your zodiac sign. As we prepare for the upcoming New Moon in Gemini this weekend, here's where to focus on your energy starting today.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician appears, wielding the power of magic and manifestation. With an inspirational and imaginative spirit, you possess the ability to transform dreams into reality. Embrace your limitless potential and create wonders.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

The Empress graces you with her nurturing energy and abundant blessings. Embrace your spiritual practices with unwavering faith, fostering a deep connection with nature. Trust in the divine flow of life, knowing that beauty and abundance surround you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot urges you to overcome fear and embrace change. Despite reluctance, you may face the need to relocate. Trust your inner strength, take the reins, and conquer uncertainties as you embark on a new and empowering journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You can overcome the fear of public speaking. Prepare diligently, practicing your speech to lessen how nervous you feel. Embrace your unique voice, stand tall, and confidently share your message, knowing you are capable of captivating others with your words.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You faced a tough situation that nearly caused a breakup, but you've come out stronger. It shattered old patterns, allowing you to rebuild a more resilient and genuine bond. Trust the foundation you've built, for love can flourish once again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

It can be overwhelming to like many people simultaneously. To find the right one, be patient. Allow connections to unfold naturally, and trust your intuition to guide you towards the person who resonates deeply with your heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

There's power in letting go. Release what no longer serves you, even if it takes time to break the habit. Embrace the transformative journey, for the effort is worth the freedom and growth that lie beyond.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Break free from old patterns and embrace a fresh start. You've outgrown the past. Make new rules that align with your authentic self, inviting positive change and liberation. Embrace the power to create a fulfilling life on your own terms.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Do you feel stuck due to overwhelm? To get unstuck, take a step back and reassess your priorities. Simplify your tasks, delegate when possible, and seek support from loved ones or professionals. Remember, it's okay to ask for help.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

This is the best time of your life. Embrace the lighthearted energy by attending a comedy show or watching one online. Surround yourself with humor and share laughter with loved ones, for it rejuvenates the spirit and deepens connections.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune turns in your favor, bringing luck and opportunity. Harness the power of belief and attraction by speaking your desires into existence. Declare what you want more of in your life, inviting the universe to align with your intentions and manifest abundance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Prioritize self-care and set healthy boundaries. It's time to put yourself first and resist the urge to always sacrifice for others. Embrace the power of self-love, because when you nurture yourself you truly grow and thrive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.