These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Have A Good Day On June 20

Three specific zodiac signs will have the best day on June 20, and everyone has something to learn today from astrology. Love, kindness, and friendship are the main themes today. If you are in a romantic relationship with someone, make sure to let them know how much you cherish their presence in your life. Moon in Cancer also makes it great for doing the same with your family, loved ones, and pets. Just be mindful of how you feel before you do it.

Does it fill you with dread and the expectation that you will be rejected or ridiculed? Or does it make you feel warm on the inside? If it's the former, Moon square Chiron suggests you look closer at your relationship with the people who make you feel like this.

Some of you will have a great time with your kids today. You may even spontaneously decide to do a family activity together even though it's a Tuesday. With Pallas, Mars, Venus, and Lilith in Leo all conjunct each other, today's the day to break the mold and throw out the rules that get in the way of you bonding with your loved ones and sharing quality time together. And if anyone seems to be silently judging you, pay them no mind. They obviously don't know enough to be jumping to conclusions.

If you feel called to, do a green tea ritual today. You don't have to be Japanese to try "chanoyu". It's an excellent mindfulness practice and grounding exercise. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 20.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 20:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Lean into your inner universe today, Virgo. There are treasures hiding there that want you to reach for them. Some of you have been very stressed lately because of your work. Maybe you are doing the work of two people all by yourself because someone quit recently.

Your family life and chores may be adding even more stress to that. Reach within for the strength you are looking for. Some of you are uniquely positioned right now to advance in your career or level up in a personal capacity. Jupiter in Taurus and the North Node are in your corner right now.

The transiting Moon is currently in Cancer, which always has a friendly relationship with Virgo. So you may find unexpected help and emotional support from people today. Some of you may even randomly come up with an idea that makes your life a hundred times easier. Ask for help if you need it. Your loved ones will be there for you.

Flowers will be lucky for you today. Especially those that are yellow or orange in color. And if you find something that can make your life easier, think of the price as an investment in yourself. Every growth requires new tools in the inventory.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today will be an interesting day for you, Capricorn. Some of you have been working really hard on a project behind the scenes that you are hoping will take you off the ground and make you successful in a big way. But the reason why you are on the best horoscopes list is that you are about to hit a wall in the near future. It sounds contradictory, but the next few messages will help you get unstuck. Or, better still, prevent someone else from stealing your shine.

Pluto is in the last degree of Capricorn right now. But it's not your friend. It's bringing people into your life who want to study you and then rip you off. The only way to protect yourself is to make sure your baggage does not drag you down. Whether you do that with the help of a therapist or through workbooks at home is totally up to you. But don't forget your insides while on the quest to make the outside shiny.

Some of you will be presented with a few options today or will have to make an important decision. Think it through. Sometimes the monkey in the mind can masquerade as your intuition. But it's only after its short-sighted fix.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Solitude will bring you peace today, Taurus. But all of you may not have the luxury to lean into it fully. You can always be more of a listener than a speaker to allow yourself this space. Just make sure Uranus in Taurus doesn't coax you into taking the limelight despite your inner misgivings. All outer planets are tricky, regardless of whether it's Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, or Pluto. Staying patient and going slow will make today an excellent day for you.

Ceres quincunx North Node is a tricky energy. It will bestow support on you... but not the full support you need, making the lack pinch that much harder. Of course, Jupiter in Taurus can make up for this lack. But sometimes all we want is to feel loved and supported without having to pitch in extra to make up for someone's emotional unavailability. Some of you will experience this in your romantic relationship, others with your children, and still others with your parents.

If you have an important decision coming up, listen to your intuition. You already know the right answer. The caution is good, but it's slowing you down unnecessarily. Also, a word of kindness can go a long way.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.