Monday's Tarot Horoscope For June 12, 2023

A new week is here and so is your daily tarot card reading for Monday, June 12, 2023. What's in store for you? Check out what the cards predict for your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Lucky you. Today fate meets opportunity. When you have the stars aligning in your favor it's so much easier to take a risk. Try something new.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You have to stay ahead of the curve. A sudden problem may come your way. Don't be reactive. Be strategic instead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

You're going to have a good surprise and it will put a big smile on your face. The possibilities are endless. Today be optimistic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Which path to choose? While you might have a hunch as to which one you'd like to try, you may need to follow a more logical approach. Following your heart may not make the most sense at this time due to time limitations.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Today you have creative energy available to you from friends and family that you can tap into. Invite a few friends over to work together in the same room. Order pizza and make it a type of party.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Too many new projects can drive you a bit batty, so finish what you've started. Remember one thing at a time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

There are a lot of things to do before you have a chance to enjoy yourself. So rather than procrastinate, get your errands out of the way quickly. Then, have a fun evening.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a few talents that you're hiding from the world, but what would happen if you shared them with others? Consider doing so for a good cause. See what happens.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's an emotional day for you. A few tears shed can be healing for you. Don't be afraid to cry and open your heart to love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

A reunion is coming up for you and you may still be on the fence about whether or not you want to go. It might be a lot of fun for you to go and see all your old friends and catch up. Consider it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's OK to feel like you need some me-time today. You need to fill your own love cup in order to serve others in the way that you hope to do. Make time to refresh your spirit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Today something beautiful and amazing is waiting for you. You'll sense the universe there for you waiting to provide an opportunity or to open a door that was previously closed,

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.