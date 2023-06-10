Tarot Horoscope For June 11, 2023: Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

The Sun is in Gemini and the Moon is entering Aries. Things have changed and there's something new for you to know. Here is what your tarot card horoscope prediction has to say for your zodiac sign on June 11, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

You've got a sudden problem on your hands, and at first, you may want to run away from the situation. But, the right thing to do is to face your issue head-on. Don't be afraid. As long as you're honest with yourself things can improve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You've got to challenge yourself every once in a while. Even if you've got a certain amount of talent you still need to practice. Give yourself time to perfect what you're doing. No one expects you to get this work right the first time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a happy day for you. You are finally back where you wanted to be. There's nothing that can bring your mood down. You're smiling at the top of your game. Life is perfect!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Managing finances is complicated but if you stay on top of your spending and earnings a little bit each day you'll slowly see an improvement. You can make smarter decisions once you know what you're dealing with.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

This person will not admit their lying or cheating. If you know that you've got proof that's all that matters. You can't get a straight answer from someone who already decided to go behind your back and break trust. Their concern is for themselves,

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Your heart is confused and that's normal. Love can be confusing at times. Deciding to be in a fully committed relationship is a big deal. You should not take this decision lightly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Not all beginnings run as smoothly as you'd like them to. Be patient. You can always learn as you go. Once you understand the process better, improvements are easier to make.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

This is an emotional time for you, and you're heart is hurting. You need to admit you feel sad and disappointed that things did not work out the way you wanted them to. You can be honest with yourself. You're human.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're working extra hours and much harder at the forefront because you're new at what you're doing. There's a learning curve. But don't worry. Soon you'll be at an expert level and doing circles around others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

It's a lot more fun to have others invested in your project and working together as a team. If you have a big dream, there's plenty of room for help from others. You may even discover you enjoy sharing your vision for the future with a few close friends.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

Haste makes waste, but rushing can hurt you in the long run. Take your time, Aquarius. Don't be in such a bit hurry to finish what you've started. Enjoy the process.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You can conquer any temptation that you face. At first, you might feel like today won't hurt you if you give in. But, remember each day is an opportunity to become stronger in your resolve. Why undo all the work and time you've already invested?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.