June 19 Horoscopes Bring Difficult Energy To 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes on June 19 experience challenges related to career choices.While we may not be hostile about our preferences today, we will be adamant about what grabs our attention. During Moon trine Saturn, we are definitely opting for career moves over romantic maneuvers. This doesn't automatically spell trouble or even a hard time ahead.

Still, in this case, it takes two to tango, so whether we are gung-ho about our careers or not, if we are in a relationship with someone, they may not be as pleased as we are that we've decided our careers must take precedence. That's how it goes on June 19, with Moon trine Saturn in the sky. We have to set our priorities. On this day, we're strictly business.

Love takes a back seat on this day, and we're fine with it. However, our partners may not be that cool, and they may also be somewhat problematic. That's how today becomes a bummer. We know what we want, and yet, the one person who is supposed to support our needs and ambitions will be the one person to sabotage us. That will create anger and perhaps even a bit of sadness in three zodiac signs on June 19.

So, during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, we will be totally focused on our ambitious desires. Our romantic partners will be both jealous and, in a way, as if this is something we really wanted, which is definitely not. We rely on these people to stand by us, and wanting to be successful in our careers should not be too much to ask for. Yet, here we are; these three zodiac signs will be able to write the book on the topic by the end of the day.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 19:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's taken you a long time to feel as good about yourself as you do now, and you won't let someone else get in your way, even if you love them ... even if they are your romantic partner. What's disappointing about today for you, Aries, is that your partner doesn't seem to know who you are, and during Moon trine Saturn, their actions almost seem hostile, as if they don't want you to succeed.

On June 19, you'll notice this weird behavior from them that completely contradicts what you once believed about them, that the two of you were there to support each other. Transit Moon trine Saturn puts you in the position of choosing between career or love. What will it be? You resent having to choose because you don't see how the two conflicts, yet your partner seems to see only conflict. Ah well.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What really gets on your nerves today is that this might be one of those 'big career days' for you, and yet, you're getting a weird vibe from your romantic partner, and you don't like it at all. It's like, why did they choose today of all days to whip out that bad attitude? Well, they probably feel jealous of all the attention you put on your career, and during Moon trine Saturn, the feeling has become exacerbated for them.

They show their anxiety by taking it out on you, as they don't know how to channel this energy. You will resent it and tell them to back off, worsening things. Still, on June 19, you feel you must accomplish something and won't let your partner stand in your way. So be it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During Moon trine Saturn on June 19, you'll find that going for your career is exactly where your head is at and that the person in your life who is supposed to back you up, as you have them, is going to be all up in arms over the idea. It's as if this person — someone you are always there for, always in support of, has suddenly broken the sacred rules by showing that they are both jealous and possessive of your time.

You are NOT into this; it will get inside your head and dismantle you. The last thing you needed on this day was for someone to undermine you and, least of all, your romantic partner. You not only do not understand why they are like this, but you seriously consider leaving them after they pull such a stunt. Such is life during the transit of Moon trine Saturn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.