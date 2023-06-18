These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Lucky In Love Starting June 19

Now that you've made up your mind that you want love in your life, you've also concluded that if it's to be, then it has to be good, and by 'good,' we mean honest communicating, long-lasting intentions and basically something that we trust in. Today is a good day to understand what brought you to this place and why you feel the way you do. Experience has taught you many lessons, and on June 19, 2023, you'll have to chance to put those lessons to good use.

During today's transit, Jupiter sextile Saturn, we will see that love doesn't come easily and that work is essential to making a romance last. Today we are ready to put in that work. There is no more room for laziness or resentment. If we want our love lives to last, we must deal with the idea that this will take maintenance.

We have a chance today to take our relationships into an entirely new realm, where everything looks promising — as long as we cop to the fact that we have to participate in its maintenance. We can't sit this one out or phone it in.

We must be there for the person we call our partner and use our minds to benefit the relationship. While this is a great day to sit down with one's loved one and structure things out through communication, it's an even better day to act on the understanding that is being built. Today requires action. There is no room for laziness in love during Jupiter sextile Saturn.

We must also understand that with this transit comes some idealism. That will keep us on our toes as we try hard to accomplish what we've set out to conquer. It's good that we feel so strongly about our love lives on June 18, 2023. it will be up to these three zodiac signs to show us how it's done.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's time to get down to business regarding you and the person you have chosen to spend your life with. What was once only hinted at has now become the topic of discussion, and we're looking at whether or not you both want to commit to this fully, in body, mind and soul. It seems the two of you are down for the entire package, but first, you must ensure certain things are set in motion. That's where the power of Jupiter sextile Saturn comes into play.

On June 19, 2023, this transit made this kind of 'brass tacks' conversation very easy. You see it as a business, and while that may not seem too romantic to others, you are not others, and in your relationship, you have both realized that you need to take your love affair seriously. None of this intimidates you. You like knowing where you stand. This works for you, Taurus.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The lessons of the past are so ingrained in your psyche that you take them wherever you go, but the fortunate part about keeping the past with you is that you actually learn from your mistakes, Virgo. You may not be keen on letting go of the past, but your present world — the one that contains your love life — will certainly not suffer because of it.

That's why on this day, June 19, 2023, the transit of Jupiter sextile Saturn will support your way of thinking. You are very down to earth during this time, Virgo, and that helps you to get certain thoughts out of your head and into the mind of the person you call your partner. Communication is accessible today. Nobody is playing any games, and both of you are getting directly to the point, and the point is to keep the beauty and spark in the romance ... with work, it's all achievable.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll feel charged and ready for action from waking up until you close your eyes to sleep tonight. Your power of positive thinking will get you from point A to point B today. During the transit of Jupiter sextile Saturn, you'll find that so much of your interest lies in improving a romantic relationship already doing well.

Still, you are a thinker, a person who meditates and plans, and you want even more from your relationship ... and you know that your partner is much like you in this regard; they want it too. On June 19, 2023, you and your partner will have an amazing heart-to-heart talk that elevates your understanding of each other. You want to do more together, and talking about it isn't good enough. Today brings you the plan and the action; it all feels so good, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.