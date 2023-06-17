How The Week Of June 19 Is 'Best' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for June 19 - 25, 2023. First, here's the message of the week for everyone. Whatever you do this week, try to find a way to align it with your inner path and purpose.

Whether working hard on a project or manifesting something new, running on autopilot will negatively affect you. If you are conscious of your actions and listen to your intuition as you move ahead, you will be inspired more than usual this week. Some of you may benefit from a journaling exercise at the beginning of the week with a few small goals to work towards over the next few days.

Moon opposite Pluto and Sun conjunct Juno are the main astrological energies of this week. So if your parents don't see eye to eye or are divorced, there might be some thunderclouds you have to deal with this week. This energy is also relevant for those of you who are in a relationship. Don't try to force the other person's hand or go "my way or the highway." Moon opposite Pluto will trip you over your feet.

Also, if you haven't already, say "I love you" to the most important people in your life, including your pets. You can say it in secret too if you are shy. As Moon travels through Cancer and Leo this week, the energy will focus heavily on interpersonal relationships with those you are close to. Please make the most of it! Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for June 19 - 25, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes starting June 19:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you will feel like you are wrangling with fate this week. Pluto opposite Moon in Cancer is not a small thing. No one likes it when the planet with mafia boss energy focuses too keenly on their life. You are still at the top of the best horoscopes list for a reason. It's because your intuitive powers are stronger than their huffing and puffing. Whether this is a bad boss or a deranged ex, your intuition will help you outsmart the big bad wolf this week. So stay alert and don't drop your guard.

As Sun in Gemini slowly moves closer to Cancer, you will feel your luck and personal drive get stronger. Just make sure you are not devoted to the wrong person or things. A journaling exercise can reveal a lot and help you direct your skills and energy to the right enterprises and shift away from the wrong. Don't brush off everything they say if you have a sister whose zodiac sign is Aquarius or Capricorn (last decan). You may not see eye to eye always, but opposing ideologies often have a few nuggets of gold hiding in them. The wise don't discriminate.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this week can either be extraordinary or taxing for you. The key is to rely on yourself. As long as you do that, luck will stay true to you, regardless of whatever opposition you may be facing (either directly or behind the scenes). If, instead, you choose to rely on an authority figure to help you succeed, you will experience a deep betrayal shortly. They will not think twice before trampling on you to make way for themselves. Pluto, in the last degree of Capricorn, is responsible for this. So is Saturn in Pisces.

Make time for self-care and creativity this week as the transiting Moon moves through Leo. Mars and Venus are also in Leo, along with Pallas. So some of you may feel like a superhero during this week. You will definitely be acting faster and thinking clearer than usual. Your instincts will be speaking more clearly to you as well.

Lilith conjunct Moon will also unlock your inner rebel sometime this week. You may already consider yourself a rebel. This energy will unlock new levels of rebellion inside of you. You have no intention of living small and being a nobody. Just try to stay grounded as you push the boundary. Moon square Uranus can often make a person fly too close to the Sun metaphorically. As long as you stay clearheaded, you will be able to overcome this hurdle with ease.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week will be extra good for you, Aquarius, if you have a family gathering scheduled sometime over the next few days or will be interacting with your cousins and other relatives. Some of you may even receive a gift from the elders, even though you are considered too old now to expect one. Your love life will also thrive this week. Just be mindful of your spending, and don't make one person pay for everyone when out and about. It will lead to fights shortly.

Pluto is positively connected to Neptune, Uranus, Vesta and the Moon in the latter half of the week. So even if you have a few conflicts in the first half, you will be incredibly inspired near the weekend and feel like the universe is conspiring in your favor, regardless of your opposition in your personal or professional circle. You are definitely the one to watch. Their aggression is simply hiding their jealousy.

Don't lend anyone money this week. You will never see it again. Go for it if you want to be charitable and help someone in a tight spot. Just ensure they don't make this a habit and let them know it's a one-time thing. This also applies to romantic partners who have bad spending habits.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.