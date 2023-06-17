June 18 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

On June 18, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. If we can stay upbeat, we will win the day. It's possible. Today brings us Moon sextile Jupiter, a transit notorious for its good vibes and hopeful attitude. However, there's a catch: we have to participate. That means that on June 18, 2023, three zodiac signs will have access to 'the good stuff,' but if we want it, we must make it so.

In other words, the universe is on our side, and we can manifest whatever we want today. The kicker is to not restrict that magical ability to hanging around the house being a dud because we could easily become a super dud during Moon sextile Jupiter. We are what we eat today, so it is suggested that we focus on romance rather than nothingness.

The good thing about that is that the three zodiac signs who will jump at the chance to have a great day in love will do just that: jumping up and down. There's energy involved in this day, and much of it is physical, so when it comes to love, expect outings, adventures and new horizons to seek out — as well as the inspiration to get up off the couch and do those things.

This is what we have in store for today, June 18, 2023, but we could just as easily let it all go if we don't do something about it. Today brings energy, and we will need it because our minds are hyped up for the positive, and we may realize that if we want that positive state, we have to schlepp our bodies off the couch to get it.

If anything will keep us from utilizing this brilliant energy, it's that 'other' transit, the Moon in Cancer, and that's our couch potato cousin here. So, some of us will couch it out, while three zodiac signs will say no to the couch, and they will get out there and experience all the joy and glory there is during Moon sextile Jupiter on June 18, 2023. Let's hear it for the movers and shakers of the zodiac today!

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 18:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are an extremely social person, Taurus, so your love life today will be about you and your partner taking it to the streets in the company of good friends. The party is on, and you need to be there. You feel as though this entire day is an opportunity, and on June 18, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you'd be right about that.

Today is about forgetting your troubles, bills and everything you don't have so that you can dance the night away, listen to music, or do whatever you and your love want to do that doesn't come with stress and anxiety. You are saying NO to stress today, and even if it comes knocking, you will be the first to ignore it. You and your partner are the same person in this thinking: you went to the party. The line stops here.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If your romantic partner is a Taurus, you're in great luck today. However, any ol' zodiac sign will do for you, as this day, June 18, 2023, provides you with the possibility for an extraordinary day for love, luck and good times in general. Because today brings us Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll see everything as filled with potential. You see the good in all the situations around you, and your natural cheeriness will have everyone convinced that if there's a party to join, you're the one who will take them there.

Today is about letting your hair down and just going with it. You aren't picking a fight with anyone today. You're a little kinder and warmer than usual, Leo. That's pretty easy for you to achieve, considering it's no biggie for you to be the sweetest, most adorable person in the room at any moment. You'll wow the crowd today but make your romantic partner very happy.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today brings you the opportunity to be carefree and easygoing. You need this; you have wanted a day like this one, and on June 18, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll feel as though things in your life are starting to balance out a bit. Because your guard will be comfortably down during Moon sextile Jupiter, you can pick up on your romantic partner's needs and desires, and nothing they want is beyond your scope.

You want to provide them with all the love and affection you can muster up today because this means you can love, that you're not being held up ... that you are finally feeling uninhibited enough to let your love out to play. Rules or self-doubts don't restrict you as Moon sextile Jupiter lets your imagination run free. You don't feel as protective during this time. Instead, you feel like giving more of yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.