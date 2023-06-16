June 17 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Risk-Taking Zodiac Signs

Our words are like bouquets on June 17 for the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love. We intend to be kind because we want to be kind. We are starting to learn that anything less than kindness leads to unnecessary drama.

On June 17, as we grow closer and closer to Cancer season, we realize that being kind surely isn't a bad idea when it comes to making the heart and soul of our romantic life. During today's transit, Mercury sextile Venus, we take that chance and offer the best we have to give rather than anything that might lead to confusion or disagreement.

As Saturn begins its retrograde cycle, we will want to pay close attention to the state of our love lives. If they are in good shape, we will want to do as much as possible to ensure that things remain the same. If we notice issues, we will seek out that glimmer of hope and support it with kind thoughts and endearing acts. Mercury sextile Venus lets the words flow like poetry. We want to impress, but we do not want to take over. Those among us will take this transit to heart, mainly three astrological signs.

These zodiac signs will feel like time is of the essence, meaning we no longer believe that we'll have forever to make things right and that renewal begins now. We're not looking to the future for a bright and happy result because Mercury's energy points us toward NOW.

While nothing is spontaneous on this day, it is relevant and vital and must be carried out 'while the iron is hot.' For these three zodiac signs, it's crucial to act on those good feelings and make something of them ... today.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 17:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll notice that you and the person you are in a relationship with feel strong enough to take on any challenges. Your mutual attitude is, 'Bring it on.' You are part of a couple who wants progress and is not content to let things go their way because life has shown you, personally, Taurus, that all things need maintenance, especially romantic relationships.

During the transit of Mercury sextile Venus, you'll feel like buckling down on some of those issues so that they never become a thing.' You are both so into having a long-lasting and wonderful relationship that if you have to keep an eye on it, then so be it. Mercury sextile Venus allows you to speak freely with your partner today on the topics that mean the most to you, and success is just about guaranteed.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's been going on for a while now, this feeling that you and your partner need to come together for a meaningful conversation concerning the state of your love life, and today seems like as good a time as any. You feel cool and confident on this day, June 17, and during the transit of Mercury sextile Venus, you'll notice that your mind is clear. You don't see anything standing in your way, which means nothing stops you from being generous or kind with your words.

Often couples forget how important it is to be kind to each other and what a great result it generally has, as we all respond very well to compassion and sweet words. You'll also experience hearing lovely things being told to you. This will inspire you to get back to the business of making this a beautiful relationship. You know you can do it, and Mercury sextile Venus lets it be known that it's possible.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today may have you waking up feeling good, even smiling to yourself for no reason. Days that begin like this tend to give us that same good feeling throughout the day, and for you, this 'good' feeling will morph into kindness shared with your romantic partner. Things have always been good with your person, even when they're supposedly 'not' that good.

Today brings you Mercury sextile Venus, and with this transit, it will be as if an entirely new way to communicate will come into being between the two of you. It might even become funny as much as you might be 'out-topping' each other in kindness. You will make a game out of it together.

What may start as a good-hearted joke will reveal something about your true nature, Leo, and that is that you love being good to your partner and hope this kind of sweet attitude will last. It can be because you are in control of this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.