4 Zodiac Signs May See Their Relationships Become Abundantly Healthier This Week

Four zodiac signs may see their relationships become healthier this week. With Venus, the planet of love, now in the passionate fire sign of Leo, it's time to release the walls you've been hiding behind and allow yourself to go all in on what you most desire.

The week of June 12 - 18, Venus in Leo helps you speak your truth, follow your heart and deal with what you may have avoided. While it can seem illustrious to only deal with pleasant things, healthy relationships can dive into darkness and bring healing to what most hurts.

By allowing yourself to be vulnerable and engage in the more challenging moments, you'll also be able to go even deeper into your relationship and commitment to one another.



The week of June 12 – 18, 2023, also sees Venus in Leo squaring off with Jupiter in Taurus, representing a moment of tension and choice. To get to this next level of love, you must rise to the challenge and not give up on the love you know is destined for you.

Four zodiac signs whose relationships become healthier this week:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week, love takes center stage as you embark on a journey of self-discovery within your relationship, as you are being urged to examine the depths of your connections and make necessary improvements. Communication will be the key to strengthening your bond as Mercury shifts into Gemini, activating your romantic sector.

You may engage in heartfelt conversations with your partner, where you both express your deepest desires, dreams and fears — and even create a space of forgiveness if necessary. Opening up in this way will create an atmosphere of trust and vulnerability, fostering a deeper emotional connection and helping to heal any recent wounds.

However, be cautious with your words, Sagittarius, as your honesty can sometimes be blunt. Remember to temper your straightforwardness with compassion and understanding. Doing so will prevent unintentional hurt feelings and maintain a harmonious connection for growth with your partner. Remember to balance your love life with self-care and personal growth. Nurture your individuality and pursue your interests outside of your relationships, as this will truly allow you to know you're making romantic decisions based on your truth.

As Saturn turns retrograde in Pisces, highlighting home, family and healing, there may be an intense review period involving your choices regarding these themes. No decision or wound can't be healed, but you must be willing to see the truth before you can. In this current astrological period, there isn't anything in your past which can't be healed or started anew. Still, you must embrace the power of communication and truth within your relationship to make it happen. Don't let pride or ego push you away from a connection genuinely meant for you, nor keep you from your romantic destiny.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week, love takes on a transformative energy as you dive deep into the realms of your heart and explore the dynamics of your relationship, including how the past is currently affecting your relationship. It's a time of growth, healing and nurturing the connections that matter most to you, especially those within your romantic sector, as Saturn in Pisces turns retrograde here, igniting powerful growth.

You will be drawn into a more contemplative energy this week, so remain mindful of your tendency to overanalyze or look for problems where none exist. Remember, perfection isn't necessary for love to thrive. Allow yourself and your partner to be human, with flaws and imperfections — and allow yourself to do the same. Embrace the beauty of imperfection and celebrate the uniqueness each of you brings to the relationship.

This week also invites you to prioritize self-care and nurture your well-being. Take some time to engage in activities that bring you joy and replenish your energy. By caring for yourself, you'll have more to give to your relationship and radiate positive and confident energy. This is especially important now as you still hang onto lingering fears of the past, affecting how you see your current relationship.

This week, you may find old patterns or wounds resurface. Embrace these challenges as opportunities for growth and healing. Face them with courage and compassion, trusting them by addressing them. You're creating space for a healthier and more fulfilling love life. Instead of seeing them as problems, view them as an opportunity for deeper healing. Ensure that as things arise, you communicate them with your partner, as nothing ever good comes from keeping things inside. Once you bring a new level of healing to the romantic wounds of your past, you'll be surprised to see how fulfilling it is to do the work a healthy relationship requires.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week, your relationship takes on an exciting and adventurous tone as you embrace the freedom to express your individuality. The universe encourages you to be true to yourself and explore new ways of connecting with your partner as Venus, the planet of love, lights up your romantic sector in Leo.

In your quest for authentic connections, communication will play a vital role. It is about the relationship, your dreams, goals and aspirations. This level of transparency will foster a deeper understanding and connection between you, allowing your love to flourish. Your partner wants you to be authentically yourself; all you must do is step into the space to see someone who wants to encourage your dreams is the greatest gift.

It will be essential to balance your need for independence and your partner's. Remember to demonstrate your love and commitment while you cherish your personal space and freedom. This also goes back to including your partner in your goals and dreams. You aren't in this alone anymore, which means changing your mindset from "I" to "we" can provide a dramatic ground for growth. By including them in your life more deeply, you will also signify your deep commitment to the relationship.

As the week progresses, you may encounter opportunities for self-reflection and inner growth within your relationships. Embrace these moments as invitations for personal evolution and greater emotional intimacy. Trust your intuition and allow yourself to be vulnerable, knowing the love you seek is built upon trust and authenticity — it can be challenging at times to open yourself, but also what makes it so worth it.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week, your romantic life takes on a transformative and passionate energy as you delve deep into the realms of your heart and relationships, thanks to Jupiter in Taurus activating this sector of your life.

It's important to stay mindful of doing things differently during this period. After all, it will produce the different results you desire right now. By allowing yourself to be fully seen by your partner, you create a deeper connection within your relationship and the space for them to do the same. This isn't a whimsy surface-level love you're building but something with substantial roots which will last a lifetime. Because it may be scary or even feel foreign, truly being vulnerable with your partner allows them to fall even deeper into your love and appreciation of you.

However, be aware of your tendency to be secretive or possessive, dear Scorpio. Trust is the foundation of any relationship, and allowing your partner space to be themselves is important. Just because you both are in love doesn't mean you will be able to guide their journey or that you should. You need to trust the love you share can't be lost, ruined or abandoned. This will allow you to create a deeper level of vulnerability and extend your partner the space and grace they need to keep growing.

Part of how you connect with your partner is through physical intimacy. Allow yourself to explore the depths of passion within your relationship, fully embrace your sensual nature and express your desires. Remember to balance this passion with self-care and personal boundaries. Take time for yourself to rejuvenate and nurture your well-being. By maintaining a sense of self-empowerment and self-love, you'll radiate an irresistible energy that draws your partner toward you even more profoundly.

As the week progresses, you may find certain aspects of your relationship require healing and transformation, as Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Venus in Leo. Embrace these challenges as opportunities for greater growth and evolution together. Face them with courage and compassion, knowing the journey towards deeper love is often paved with moments of self-reflection and honesty. Love won't always be easy, but the commitment to work through anything together makes it last a lifetime.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.