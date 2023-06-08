Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For June 9, 2023

Love heats up with Venus and Mars in Leo on June 9, 2023. Here's how this energy continues to effect your love horoscope, by zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, June 09, 2023:

Aries

While you love romance and all the things that come with a committed relationship there's also the side of you that loves your alone time. Today you may crave a bit more space from your partner for the sake of doing your own thing. Make a plan to do something for yourself, by yourself and once you've filled your love cut, it will be easier to return to shared time together as a couple.

Taurus

Home may be where the heart is but today you may feel like home is a place you prefer not to be. Today you are interested in setting out on a romantic adventure. It won't matter if you are traversing alone or with your 'partner-in-crime' in tow. You want to enjoy life on your terms.

Gemini

You love a good conversation, and you find it fascinating when someone has a juicy story to tell that helps you to understand them a bit better. That's why today is perfect for an evening coffee shop date. Sharing a little decadent dessert at a bookstore and talking about the latest in pop culture can be a real win.

Cancer

You're not one for power struggles with a partner, and if you sense your mate's competitive nature is out for a strike you will simply let them have their way. You're a peacemaker, Cancer, and today may feel like you're in some type of competitive sport for love. But to you, you'd rather let someone else win by default.

Leo

You love it when a person can be reliable, especially when your relationship is starting to take off in the right direction. So when a person you're dating begins to pull back it feels like a type of betrayal, one you won't take lightly. So today you're extra sensitive to treatment that feels borderline disrespectful or disregarding of your time. You may decide to draw a line in the sand about how you will be treated, should anyone try to test you.

Virgo

You've been keeping a few photos of your ex because you occasionally like to look at them to remember how things used to be. But today you are ready to hit the delete button, which is a big move on your part. It's been a long road toward healing, but you've finally reached a place in time where your heart is ready to cut ties from the past.

Libra

It's one thing to be friends with someone and a different story to be friends with benefits. A relationship that has dabbled beyond the friendzone may show signs of becoming more serious. But are you ready for that? Maybe not. You might wonder if you have the courage to say you don't want things to become too serious. What you need to work through today is your emotional involvement. Truth be told, you're feeling something too.

Scorpio

Today you come to terms that you cannot work yourself to the bone. You have been channeling your frustration into work and while it's a boon for your career, it's not really helpful to your relationship. It's time to face the truth, there's a problem that needs to be addressed. Perhaps tonight will be the night where you come clean and really say why work has been so busy and it's because you've shut down and needed space.

Sagittarius

You believe in miracles and for that reason, you feel a person can change if they are committed to the process. So, when your ex calls or texts out of the blue asking for a second chance it pulls on your heartstrings. You want to give it to them because you want to believe your heart wasn't wrong for loving them. It might be a risk, but one you're willing to take.

Capricorn

Sometimes you can be hard to read, and it isn't necessarily on purpose, you enjoy your privacy. If you wanted someone to know something, you'd be the first to tell them. Today you may come across as more mysterious than usual. Your desire to shut down to think about your life is a self-protective act; give your loved one a heads up that you may come across as distant, but it's not for negative reasons.

Aquarius

Today love is on the horizon, and it's in part because you've been putting yourself out there a bit more than usual. You're ready to date and mingle. It's not your desire to be alone for too long, and as much as you've loved your single status, you are becoming more ready than ever to meet someone and settle down.

Pisces

You love to be in love, but you also want to enter a relationship that can stand the test of time. Today you take your desire to learn and grow in a relationship to a new level — buying a book on relationships and reading it from cover to cover is a good place to start.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.