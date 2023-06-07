Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope Predictions For June 8

Here are today's tarot horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology. What do you need to know about June 8, according to your tarot card reading?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, June 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Aries, there will be times when you feel weak, but don't let a lack of energy fool you into thinking life will forever be this way. You simply have to rest up when you can and lace up your shoes when you know it's time to put in a bit more effort. Tomorrow is a new day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life is hard, and when you feel like you're a bit over your head stop and think about what you can do next. Success is in your hands. One right decision is all you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Not every situation requires change. People may say you need to try something new, but if you don't want to, don't. Change is not for everyone, and you might resist the end result if it does not align with your values.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Today's tarot says that good things are coming your way. Even if your day seems to be headed in a direction you don't like, there's a blessing coming to you before the end of the day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

A tough situation will work out for you because you've been staying on top of everything to ensure the most positive outcome. Chin up, Leo. A legal matter is going to be better than you expected it to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient. You might lose your temper but what will anger bring you in the long run? It's better to treat others as you'd like for them to treat you. Life is much sweeter when you are kind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

There's a slice of heaven here on earth for you. Time spent with a friend is a great way to capture the essence of goodness that's still available in the world. Don't let the negativity you see on tv cause you to think that there's nothing good left out there for you to experience.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's going to be an amazing day, and you may not even remember this hardship years down the road. Today is merely a drop in a big bucket. As they say, don't sweat the small stuff.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't be judgmental, Sagittarius. You have a high standard for yourself. But others may not view the world in the same way that you do. See things from another person's perspective. Find it in your heart to have empathy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need some downtime to take in the beauty of nature. Go for a drive along the beach. Have a picnic in the park. Spend time on a walk or a bike ride. Enjoy some fresh air and sunshine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

You're a bit tempted to do something you know isn't good for you. It's hard to say no, but you can do it, Aquarius. Think of your goals and the future. You don't want to regret tomorrow for a little bit of pleasure today that takes you down the wrong path.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings happen, and it's often sad to say goodbye to a thing you once knew. Try to see the positive. You get to start a new life and build a future you're proud of.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.