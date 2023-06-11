Accurate Horoscope For June 12

Today's Moon will be in Aries.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jun 11, 2023
Today, the Moon is in Aries and the Sun is in Gemini. Find out what today's astrology forecast has in store for your Sun, Moon and Rising sign starting Monday, June 12.
Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, June 12, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Aries, with the Moon in your sign, it's time to prioritize yourself. Remember, self-care isn't selfish; it's essential. Embrace your needs, recharge, and let your inner fire burn bright.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Taurus, under the Aries Moon, it's time to let go of what no longer serves you. Swiftly end what's no longer useful, making space for new beginnings and nurturing growth.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Gemini, as the Moon moves through Aries, tensions may arise in friendships. Don't be afraid to seek space when needed. Healthy boundaries allow for growth and the strengthening of bonds.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Cancer, with the Moon in Aries, it's an ideal time to embark on a short and manageable project. Embrace the excitement of starting something new, and enjoy the satisfaction of completing it swiftly.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Leo, indulge your creative spirit while the Moon graces Aries. Take on a short, enjoyable lesson like a craft class or DIY project. Embrace the joy of learning and unleash your artistic flair.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Virgo, with the Aries Moon, embrace radical honesty. Speak your truth as kindly as possible, avoiding judgment. Embrace transparency, fostering open communication that cultivates trust and deepens connections.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Libra, with the Moon in Aries, prioritize self-care over-commitment. Take time to nurture your own well-being before diving into new obligations. Focus on personal growth and balance in your life.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Scorpio, under the Aries Moon, seize the moment to make a positive health change. Start small, like incorporating a new healthy habit or taking a short walk. Even little steps can lead to transformation.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Sagittarius, with the Moon in Aries, embrace the energy of quick and easy romance. Today is the day to flirt and explore potential connections. Follow your curiosity and see where it leads.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Capricorn, brace yourself for sudden family changes under the Aries Moon. Stay adaptable and open-minded as unexpected shifts occur. Embrace the opportunity to grow, strengthen bonds, and create new foundations.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Aquarius, engage in a short yet vital conversation under the Aries Moon. Avoid being argumentative and instead foster open dialogue. Embrace diplomacy, as constructive communication can bring understanding and positive resolutions.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Pisces, under the Aries Moon, it's time to declutter and make a quick sale of things you don't need. Release attachments and embrace a lighter energy as you create space for new possibilities.
