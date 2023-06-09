June 10: Daily Horoscope During The Quarter Moon In Pisces

Today we reach a critical point in our thinking, complements of the Moon's lunar phase called 'The Quarter Moon'. In astrology, the Quarter Moon is a midway point between a Full Moon or a New Moon. it reminds us about the pacing of time between a new chapter of our life and when one is ending.

Today's Moon in Pisces is both spiritual and a bit mystical too. Because it's a Moon in Pisces we may encounter lies and a bit of deceiption in the form of illusions — some positive and some not. It's hard to think clearly at this time, so rather than assume you know what to do and make haste take things slowly. Here's how today's Last Quarter Moon in Pisces will affect your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on June 10, per astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's time to cut ties once and for all. There are people in your life that you allow to remain not because you feel truly close and bonded but out of need or even convenience. The Quarter Moon in Pisces is going to show you how these types of relationships create a prison and hold you back from true joy. As much as you think it's 'OK' to compromise, it's not. And today will present to you all the reasons why you need to let someone go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today is a big day for you, Taurus. It's a day when a key friendship either becomes important to you or when you realize it's not as desirable as you once thought it could be. It's one thing to believe that a friendship holds promise. But your expectations are either going to work out or not. Today the cloak of truth lifts and you see things as they are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don't mind putting in an honest day's work but there are things you've allowed to slide a bit more than you need to do. So, as a result, you've become stretched too thin. Working too hard is rewarding to a degree, but today you learn where to set a boundary in your career. It's going to be tough, but it's necessary.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you know what it feels like when you've become spiritually connected to the source of all light. But lately, it feels as though you can't hear your inner voice and the messages from the universe are becoming fewer and fewer each day. It's time to revive your spiritual walk. Start with a walk in nature and a little bit of quiet time. See how that works for you and soon you'll be on your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can share your life with someone, but there also comes a point in time when you need a person to share their life with you, too. You know when a relationship is one-sided. The writing is on the wall. What will you decide to do about it?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today your relationship is at a make-or-break point. Is this relationship really going to go somewhere? A part of you feels as though a conversation about the future should be coming up by now and it's not. You can initiate it to see what happens next but if you find yourself alone in the conversation, it's time to take note.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Balance your efforts, Libra. Work diligently, but remember to assess your actions wisely. Time is precious, so measure your activities to avoid wasteful pursuits. Success lies in mindful productivity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love's enchantment awaits, Scorpio. Embrace the joys of romance. Tonight, kindle the flames with a candlelit dinner, soft music, and heartfelt conversations. Let passion guide your steps to a memorable evening.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Celebrate the blessings of family, and soulful spirit. Remember, kinship transcends blood. Those who resonate deeply with your heart may become your true family, filling your life with love and belonging.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Embrace the power of truthful expression, Capricorn. While suspicions may arise, speak your honest thoughts and let the truth unfold. Authenticity resonates, allowing others to discern the veracity that lies within.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Have faith in the universe's benevolence, Aquarius. Despite financial fluctuations, toil diligently. Trust that doors of opportunity will swing open, paving the path for abundance to grace your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today brings a golden opportunity into your life, especially while the Quarter Moon takes place in your sign. You are pushed to be intentional about the changes you want to make. You are done talking about them; it's time to get started.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.