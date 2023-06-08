Horoscope For June 9, 2023, As The Moon Enters Pisces

When the Moon enters Pisces we experience a change in our focus. Pisces emphasizes some of the more negative traits of the Moon: elusiveness, hidden things, and the inability to be read by others. So, how does this energy affect your zodiac sign's horoscope on June 9? For each zodiac sign there's a specific area of life to focus on, and you can find out by your Sun, Moon or rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, June 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have a life purpose, Aries. Today the Moon enters Pisces, your sector of hidden enemies and you may become keenly aware of those individuals in your life who have told you that you can't be or do what you dream about.

It's always best to face those fears, including what you think is true about what you've heard. Work on the things you feel can be improved and then discard the rest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have a soulmate out there, Taurus. Today's Moon opens the door to a spiritual energy that brings karmic and positive things into your life.

During these moments, pay attention to little ways that the universe communicates to people — repeat numbers, and things others say that confirm ideas and dreams you're already having.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Find the one thing about your job that you love to rekindle your passion for work. You have a natural curiosity for how things work, but what if you turned your attention to the craft you practice each day at your job?

You may discover that you don't dislike working as much as you think you do when the day is longer than you like. You can find one thing to improve giving you a greater sense of purpose.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are a sentimental person, so when you hear a sweet story about a couple who got their wish answered or about a person whose heal is restored it brings tears to your eyes.

Today, with the Moon entering Pisces, you can tap into your spiritual side and make your intentions to the universe known. Say a prayer. Write your dreams down on paper. Visualize your future and believe that it will come to pass.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

People may perceive you as being a flashy and open person, but what many people don't know is how well you can keep a secret. You prefer to have your private life kept out of the public eye, and today you double down on those efforts.

You might tune out of social for the rest of the week, while the Moon is in Pisces. Overshared lately? It's also a good time to clean up your feed on apps.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are loyal to a fault at times, and so when the Moon leaves Aquarius to enter Pisces, you desire to spend quality time with the people you love. There can be challenges to the fulfillment of your desires.

Time and scheduling conflicts can be hard to navigate leading you to feel frustrated. Don't let your impatience get the best of you. Be flexible and try to stay positive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are easygoing and even when your day isn't as productive as you'd like for it to be you remain unphased. Better luck tomorrow, right, Libra?

However, today you still want to be mindful of how you spend your time. While the Moon is in Pisces, which can be so easy for you to do. Monitor your time and keep tabs on what you do and why.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When it comes to passion and romance, few are as into love as you are. So, when the Moon enters Pisces today you feel a call toward affection and you need lots of hugs, too.

During the next few days be sure to schedule time with the love of your life, and do something that gives you permission to get the affection you crave. Single? Why not hang out with a best friend and snuggle up on the couch watching Love at First Sight or a romantic movie?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love your independence more than anything in the world, but that does not mean you don't love family time. You enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people you love, and if you're able to strike up an intense conversation that stimulates your mind, even better.

Today sets the stage for planning a simple family get-together, perhaps for the weekend. You can put together a last-minute potluck or see who wants to do a BBQ over the weekend just for fun.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can see through someone's shenanigans, and you really dislike the idea of someone trying to pull a fast one on you. Today you might sniff out a lie, even if it's just a little white one.

The problem with lies, even those told with the intention to minimize a problem is that they break trust. Before the day is over, you might want to bring up the problem and confront it. Nip it in the bud!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love convenience, and now that it's so easy to shop for things online you find it so easy to get the things you need with one click.

Today's Moon in Pisces can encourage your impulsive shopping. You might emotionally buy an item thinking that you simply must have it. Be careful not to overextend yourself or your budget.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you're not one to seek the spotlight, preferring a more low-key approach. However, today might challenge that preference as the attention and affection of others are directed towards you.

It's reassuring to recognize that the people in your life genuinely admire and love you, despite your inclination to avoid being the center of attention. Embrace the influence of the Moon in your sign, and find a way to adapt to this new scenario.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.