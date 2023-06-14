Love Horoscopes Are 'Surprisingly Lucky' For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 15

Boom, smack dab in the middle of the month, in the middle of the year, and here we are on June 15, 2023. It would be hard not to feel the shift of balance happening on this day, and with Mercury square Saturn, we may certainly get the impression that it's now or never and that if there's a 'way' to go, we had better choose that way by the end of the day.

That won't push us over to the 'good side' today. What will take our love lives out of the bin and into the light is that we've got the Moon in Taurus conjunct Uranus, and it's Gemini season to boot. We are making moves today, which will take us to higher ground.

We must be smart enough to recognize the right timing, as timing is crucial during the Moon conjunct Uranus. For three horoscope signs, we're going to see how we could blow it very easily if we don't grab the moment when the moment is right, and for the romantics in the house, here, we're looking at the right time to say those famous little words ... you know the words, and they certainly aren't, "I'm afraid." Fearlessness will not get us what we truly want on this day, and as the day progresses, three astrology signs will come to know that love rules this day, so take it ... or leave it. Time is ticking.

Leave it to the ol' Moon conjunct Uranus to get things moving along at a brisk pace. Today, June 15, we open our mouths and tell someone we love them. We can alter destiny by speaking up, so the question remains: do we want to change things for the better in our love lives, or do we want to keep things the same as they are? Typical Gemini stuff here ... but fun, nonetheless! Who will say those three little words to someone they love today, June 15, 2023?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 15:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Well, of course, you'd have a great day today because somewhere along the line, you decided that enough is enough and you want the best possible life you can live. During the transit of the Moon conjunct Uranus on June 15, 2023, you'll be so tired of your old ways that you'll find that you are now stoked to become someone new, and you very much want to share this 'new you' with someone you love.

You may or may not be in a romantic relationship with this person, but that won't stop you from expressing your love to them, even if you look like you are gushing. That you come from such an innocent place gives you charm. You are sincere in your communications, and the one you want to fall in love with will absolutely do so, much to your great delight. Today is all about love and expressing it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This day presents you with charm and confidence. In your case, Leo is like Love Potion Number Nine on steroids. You feel good, and you look good, too, and during the Moon and Uranus on June 15, you feel as though you are unstoppable. The really good thing is that you won't be stopped because you only want to tell the person you love just how much you love them.

And guess what? They are totally into it and have been waiting for a day like this to come around because they know you very well and that you occasionally give them the royal treatment. Today is that day, and you will not spare the glitzy glam you are known for. You are dedicated to being the world's greatest lover to the person you adore more than life itself.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If the balance is what this day requires, it shall be, as you are no longer content to sit on the fence and 'think things through.' You will slip to the side of the wall that promises love and contentment because you've thought about it for a long enough time, and now, it's clear that you want a life with love, as opposed to a life that simply 'thinks about it.'

You are a doer, not an inactive thinker, or at least, that's how it feels today during the Moon conjunct Uranus. June 15 prompts you into action, and you will be the first to tell your romantic partner that you are no longer an observer in the relationship but a main player, a participant in the world of love. If they wish to join you, hop on board because this ride will be fun. Today is a great day for deciding that love is the answer to all your questions, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.