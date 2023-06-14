3 Zodiac Signs Will Have Excellent Horoscopes On June 15 Thanks To Uranus In Taurus

On June 15, three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes thanks to Uranus in Taurus. Today there is also an important message for everyone: take it easy today if you can. It's not because of the weather, although some of you will have a really nice day outside.

The planetary energies are laid-back today. So taking it easy will bring you better ideas and creative direction. You may even have a nice chat with your colleagues today out of the blue. Maybe someone is pregnant and can't hold back the good news anymore.

Moon conjunct Uranus in Taurus will infuse the day with maverick energy. So if you randomly feel like doing something you never usually do or pursuing an idea sitting in your mind for the longest time, this is why. Don't worry, though.

Uranus in Taurus is tamer compared to when it visits other zodiac signs. The only thing to fear right now is fear itself. You may sabotage yourself from taking the chance your heart wants you to take. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 15, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 15, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

For a lot of you, the day will bring you memories you do not wish to remember, Scorpio. Or you will realize that you need to revisit something from your past to prevent it from messing up your future. South Node is currently in Scorpio. So don't brush this under the rug. Sometimes, one needs to take a few steps back to move forward. It's not as fun as a cha-cha dance, but it will eventually lead you away from repeating cycles and help you close out a pattern in your life.

Uranus in Taurus is in your corner right now, even if it doesn't feel like that on the outside. The more you lean into your independence and move away from dependencies, the better your life will be. Some Scorpios have an authority figure who is secretly watching their progress. They want to help you but feel now's not the right time to make themselves known.

Today's message is a bit heavy, but you are on the best horoscopes list because this is exactly what you need to win in the future. It won't seep in immediately. A journaling exercise can help you put the past to rest and move forward steadily.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today will be a relaxing day for you, Cancer. Not in the way you think. You will still have your plans, routines, and schedules to take care of, but you won't be upset by anything out of the blue. Any surprises that do come your way will be good ones. Moon trine Ceres makes the day perfect for connecting with your parents and enjoying a pleasant time with your family. It can be hectic, especially if you have a busy (and large) household, but the joy and love make up for it.

Have faith in yourself as you move forward. Lilith in Cancer is secretly turning you into the rebel that the world needs right now... at least in your personal life and sphere of influence. It always feels difficult until it isn't. Take the path of least resistance but keep moving forward. When they thought you were like water — easy to mold and influence — they didn't realize you are like the ocean: utterly unstoppable and deep.

Some Cancerians need to "prune" their social circle. Only take this message if your intuition has asked you to pay more attention to certain people and their red flags. People are usually surprised by how quickly they succeed once they remove the naysayers from their life.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you need to tune into your intuition today. Some of you are dealing with a person or organization pulling the wool over your eyes. This can literally be a cult disguised as a hobby class for some of you. It can also be something else. When the Moon moves through Taurus, it usually creates a blind spot for you. Your natural tendency to talk and ask other people's opinions just aggravates the problem. Your intuition is your best friend, even if you haven't used it in the longest time, and it feels as weak as an arm inside a fracture cast.

With Sun conjunct Juno and square Neptune, this is directly related to some of your love life. Don't let your insecurities make you walk down the aisle with the wrong person or trick yourself into believing something is a fairytale, even though the red flags pinch your intuition. Once the Sun moves out of Gemini, you will have a harder time addressing this problem.

If you feel called to, do a visualization meditation to connect with the divine or whichever higher power or frequency you believe in. You can even connect with your future self and get some advice. YouTube is an excellent resource if you know how to find the good stuff.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.