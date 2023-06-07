Focus on the truth of who you are.
By Kate Rose — Written on Jun 07, 2023
Photo: Mix and Match Studio 500px from Getty Images via Canva Pro
Originality is the pathway of your dreams. To find your greatest purpose in life, you don’t need to be anyone else or even take action as anyone else does — you only need to be yourself. An important part of manifesting is ensuring you’re truly setting intentions based on your truth, not because of some underlying feeling or belief of what you should be doing or something you should have.
The most powerful manifestation is based on the truth of who you are. Before beginning any manifesting, try sitting quietly and seeing how your intention sits in your heart. See if it feels like a desire genuinely rooted in your soul because the more it is, the stronger the universe will work to help make it a reality.
Here's what to manifest on June 8, based on your zodiac sign:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Support
Write out a list of all the qualities of those you hope to attract into your life and plant it beneath a sweet pea. It will help you embrace new people and opportunities in your life. Wear or place some flowers in your clothing for greater benefit.
Affirmation For Today: I am attracting supportive and enriching relationships with others.
RELATED: How To Make Money Almost Effortlessly, Based On Your Jupiter Sign
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: New Opportunities
Put your name on three coins and place them beneath a basil plant outside. Sprinkle with rosemary for trust as you repeat the affirmation.
Affirmation For Today: I am open to embracing new opportunities in my career and purpose.
RELATED: How To Become Luckier Using Astrology
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Adventure
Anoint your pulse points with peppermint oil for excitement as you repeat the affirmation nine times.
Affirmation For Today: I am ready to seize new experiences and make my life an adventure.
RELATED: How To Make Money Almost Effortlessly, Based On Your Jupiter Sign
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: Heightened intuition
Create a mugwort smudge and cleanse your physical space and energy while repeating the affirmation. Place amethyst in your clothing or wear it as jewelry for greater intuition.
Affirmation For Today: I am quieting my mind and welcoming in the truth of my intuition.
RELATED: How To Become Luckier Using Astrology
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: New romantic possibilities
Write a letter to yourself describing your ideal romantic relationship — even if it differs from societal norms. Fold it three times, sprinkle it with lavender and place it under your pillow while repeating the affirmation.
Affirmation For Today: I can create a romantic relationship that fulfills all my needs.
RELATED: The Luckiest Zodiac Signs, Ranked
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: A healthy environment
Using sweetgrass, smudge your living space as you repeat the affirmation. Add a diffuser with vanilla for comfort, protection and peace.
Affirmation For Today: I am worthy and deserving of an uplifting and healthy environment.
RELATED: The Super Easy 5-Minute Trick That Invites Good Luck & Prosperity Into Your Home And Life
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Inner child healing
Sit cross-legged and touch your heart as you tune into your inner child. While repeating the affirmation, ask yourself what you most need and honor it today. Anoint your heart and root chakra with sandalwood or tangerine essential oil for greater healing.
Affirmation For Today: I can give myself all the love and care I need.
RELATED: Why You Need To Find Your Own Luck, And Not Wait For Luck To Find You
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: Untraditional changes
Anoint your temples with cedarwood essential oil while repeating the affirmation. Sit quietly and reflect on all your dreams that you need to release to make space for what is growing. Place obsidian in your pocket for greater stability.
Affirmation For Today: I am releasing how I thought my life would look to make space for what is developing.
RELATED: How To Get 'Lucky Girl Syndrome' To Make Sure You Achieve Anything You Want
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: Balance
Create a heart-opening ceremony by preparing a cup of ceremonial cacao. As you sip and deeply inhale, envision your heart expanding as you trust it to lead you. Repeat the affirmation three times.
Affirmation For Today: I am seeking a balance between my heart and ego.
RELATED: 7 Things You Must Do To Create Your Own Luck & Get What You Want
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Related Stories From YourTango:
Manifest: Flexibility
Practice incorporating pigeon posts into your morning routine while repeating the affirmation and exhaling all your stuck emotions. Anoint yourself with sweet marjoram for greater understanding.
Affirmation For Today: I am trying to be more flexible and understanding with myself and those I care about.
RELATED: 10 Ways To Rid Yourself Of Bad Luck, Curses & Negative Energy
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: Freedom
Perform the freedom of breath breathwork exercise while repeating the affirmation. Place the moonstone under your pillow for greater release and freedom.
Affirmation For Today: I am working to create the freedom to be myself fully.
RELATED: 6 Signs The Universe Is Testing You
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: Greater purpose
Create a sacred space with a violet candle, rosemary and leaves or extract of the hawthorn tree. Sit in a lotus pose and visualize breathing in the divine breath while exhaling fear. Repeat the affirmation twelve times.
Affirmation For Today: I am tuning into the powers of the universe to direct me toward my greater purpose.
RELATED: 9 Ways To Quiet Your Mind & Follow The Path The Universe Has Laid Out For You
Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.