Originality is the pathway of your dreams. To find your greatest purpose in life, you don’t need to be anyone else or even take action as anyone else does — you only need to be yourself. An important part of manifesting is ensuring you’re truly setting intentions based on your truth, not because of some underlying feeling or belief of what you should be doing or something you should have.

The most powerful manifestation is based on the truth of who you are. Before beginning any manifesting, try sitting quietly and seeing how your intention sits in your heart. See if it feels like a desire genuinely rooted in your soul because the more it is, the stronger the universe will work to help make it a reality.

Here's what to manifest on June 8, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Support

Write out a list of all the qualities of those you hope to attract into your life and plant it beneath a sweet pea. It will help you embrace new people and opportunities in your life. Wear or place some flowers in your clothing for greater benefit.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting supportive and enriching relationships with others.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: New Opportunities

Put your name on three coins and place them beneath a basil plant outside. Sprinkle with rosemary for trust as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to embracing new opportunities in my career and purpose.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Adventure

Anoint your pulse points with peppermint oil for excitement as you repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to seize new experiences and make my life an adventure.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Heightened intuition

Create a mugwort smudge and cleanse your physical space and energy while repeating the affirmation. Place amethyst in your clothing or wear it as jewelry for greater intuition.

Affirmation For Today: I am quieting my mind and welcoming in the truth of my intuition.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: New romantic possibilities

Write a letter to yourself describing your ideal romantic relationship — even if it differs from societal norms. Fold it three times, sprinkle it with lavender and place it under your pillow while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I can create a romantic relationship that fulfills all my needs.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: A healthy environment

Using sweetgrass, smudge your living space as you repeat the affirmation. Add a diffuser with vanilla for comfort, protection and peace.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy and deserving of an uplifting and healthy environment.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Inner child healing

Sit cross-legged and touch your heart as you tune into your inner child. While repeating the affirmation, ask yourself what you most need and honor it today. Anoint your heart and root chakra with sandalwood or tangerine essential oil for greater healing.

Affirmation For Today: I can give myself all the love and care I need.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Untraditional changes

Anoint your temples with cedarwood essential oil while repeating the affirmation. Sit quietly and reflect on all your dreams that you need to release to make space for what is growing. Place obsidian in your pocket for greater stability.

Affirmation For Today: I am releasing how I thought my life would look to make space for what is developing.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Balance

Create a heart-opening ceremony by preparing a cup of ceremonial cacao. As you sip and deeply inhale, envision your heart expanding as you trust it to lead you. Repeat the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am seeking a balance between my heart and ego.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Flexibility

Practice incorporating pigeon posts into your morning routine while repeating the affirmation and exhaling all your stuck emotions. Anoint yourself with sweet marjoram for greater understanding.

Affirmation For Today: I am trying to be more flexible and understanding with myself and those I care about.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Freedom

Perform the freedom of breath breathwork exercise while repeating the affirmation. Place the moonstone under your pillow for greater release and freedom.

Affirmation For Today: I am working to create the freedom to be myself fully.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Greater purpose

Create a sacred space with a violet candle, rosemary and leaves or extract of the hawthorn tree. Sit in a lotus pose and visualize breathing in the divine breath while exhaling fear. Repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Affirmation For Today: I am tuning into the powers of the universe to direct me toward my greater purpose.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.