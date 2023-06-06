The next few weeks aren't for the faint of heart as Venus and Mars begin a celestial dance in the zodiac sign of Leo. Leo brings out a side to Venus that we don't often attribute to the expression of love, but it is love nonetheless. Venus in Leo is needier than usual, and at times she can feel demanding and somewhat self-driven and motivated. With Mars, the planet of war influencing her energy, there's a 'take it or leave it' vibe growing stronger.

Our willful side is expected to come out a bit more as a result. This dynamic energy can be great for lovers in healthy relationships but individuals who are in the middle of dysfunctional power plays, expect control issues to surface. Here's specifically what each zodiac sign can anticipate during today's love horoscope for June 7, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 07, 2023:

Aries

You come across as fiery independent and sometimes cold at times, but what you really want is someone to sweep you off your feet and show you their heart.

Today's growing closeness between Venus and Mars is like a call to romance that you've not known in a while. You're ripe for love, Aries — with a kindred soul who understands what romance can be when you let things flow.

Taurus

Your heart is in the right place, Taurus, but while other lovers are cooking things up in the kitchen the fire that's happening in your life is happening on the homefront. You have some intensity going on in your sector of home and family, and this can feel more like a hardship than romantic.

Stubborn as you are, you can navigate these choppy waters, but it will take a bit of effort on your part. Note: this energy will last for a bit so buckle up for a stormy ride. You've got this!

Gemini

They call you the Twins for good reason, you have two points of view and they do not always complement each other. The strengthening relationship between Mars and Venus has you feeling all sorts of emotions — anger, sadness, passion, frustration, and anxiety to name a few — and you really want to vent them to anyone who is willing to listen.

Lamenting may feel like the right thing to do right now, but be careful. Venus and Mars are feeling the pressure of Pluto's retrograde. Misplaced emotional energy can cause you a few problems. New motto: think before talking.

Cancer

It's hard for you to detach from the things you love, Cancer, so there's a bit of a protective — and territorial side of you that can come out today. You try hard not to be, but sometimes emotions can take control. Today, Venus and Mars have you holding on tightly to the things in life that are precious to you.

When you care for someone, you want them to know you're there when needed, and at times this can be a good thing — until you're overly intense about it. When you notice others pulling away, ask yourself if you're helping. Pull back when it makes sense in the situation.

Leo

You're the lover of the zodiac, and when you want attention, you want it now. There's a part of you that feels a strong need to get the recognition, respect, and admiration you crave this month and it's all thanks to the Venus-Mars conjunction taking place in your sign.

The energy is enhanced by the Moon, Jupiter, and Uranus today, so your wants and needs are on steroids. To avoid hurt feelings or conflict caused by unmet expectations, say what you feel. It may come across as a roar, but at least your partner will know where you stand.

Virgo

You don't mind cutting people off when you feel that the relationship is no longer working for you. You also are so loyal that you're willing to work with a partner who is sincerely trying to improve a problem that threatens your relationship.

Today you may hear from an old flame who wants to try again, and despite your belief that they cannot hold up to their promises, a part of you may waiver and give them the 'second chance' that they ask for. It may work out, Virgo, but if it won't, your heart will know.

Libra

Hold friends close and keep enemies closer, Libra, that's often been your motto. You don't try to hurt anyone on purpose, and with Mars, the planet of war growing closer to your planet, Venus, you may feel some unkind energy coming from a friend who is a bit jealous of you.

It could be that they wish they had your confidence or maybe they feel a bit sad that you're unable to hang out as much as before due to a new relationship you are in. Either way, today you'll be working a bit harder to be the 'peacemaker' in your relationships.

Scorpio

Passion is not limited to the bedroom for you, Scorpio, and today you may feel like you have a project that brings out a certain type of love that you cannot resist overworking. You might spend a little more time at the office today much to your lover's chagrin.

Rather than promise you'll be home early when you know you won't promise to make it up once the deadline gets met and you're able to relax. It can be hard to focus on more than one thing when you've got a lot to accomplish. There are only 24 hours in a day.

Sagittarius

You are spiritually intuitive and you often find that you're closest to the source of light and love when you're doing art, playing music, working out, and getting your mind off of things. Today's Venus-Mars conjunction paves the way to learning and studying love and all of its facets and shades.

You'll find the subject fascinating from a human standpoint and will enjoy watching documentaries, reality shows like 'Married at First Sight' or 'Perfect Match'.

Capricorn

Some secrets are too juicy to keep, Capricorn, and when you feel strongly for someone, you can hold back and wait for the right timing, but your actions will speak louder than words.

There's a growing desire to be true to your feelings and say what you are thinking at this time. You may feel close to a coworker and think there's 'something there' and wonder if they feel it too. Today through the next few weeks the desire to know will feel too hard to resist.

Aquarius

You can be distant when in love at times because you love your personal space and need your me-time. Today's energy may have you coming across as hot and cold at times to your mate.

Rather than hide your desire for some alone time and solitude, it's better to be out in the open and say so. It will be a lot better to say what you need than have your significant other wondering if there's something wrong with your relationship or if you've changed your feelings about them.

Pisces

You want a healthy love, but admittedly you've sometimes ignored a red flag or two with the hopes that the situation was problematic not the person's character that you recently fell in love with.

Today the truths that you need to see will be undeniable and plain as day. It can be hard to admit the truth, but today it will be difficult not to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.