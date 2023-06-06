The Daily Horoscope For June 7, 2023, As The Moon Enters Aquarius

While the Moon was in Capricorn for the past few days, we were encouraged to be career focused and driven by social status. Today the Moon will leave Capricorn to enter Aquarius where we turn attention toward partnerships, socialization for business purposes, and boosting our activity online. With the Moon in Aquarius, each of us has a particular area to focus on the most. Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign on June 7, according to your daily horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are such a good judge of character, Aries. You also love to have a bit of healthy competition and collaboration with the people in your life; it doesn't matter if you're at work or with friends.

Today's Moon entering Aquarius ignites a desire to socialize and have fun in the spirit of learning. You're open-minded a bit more than usual and this energy allows you to learn something new from those around you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today the Moon enters your sector of career and social status, which means it's time to polish and update your public image online. You respect people who take the time to make things beautiful and aesthetic and it's important to you that your appearance looks its best at all times.

Update an outdated profile photo and your cover image. Add any accolades or awards you've recently received and don't forget to ask for reviews from colleagues, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You sure do love to learn, which is why the Moon entering Aquarius means you will have a hearty appetite for knowledge during the next few days.

Consider starting something new like taking an online course to learn a foreign language or if you enjoy a more cultural pursuit that allows you to get physically involved sign up for a dance course at a nearby studio — don't be afraid to drop in and see how you like it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are such a sentimental personality type so when the Moon enters Aquarius, it pulls your heartstrings in all the right ways. It's time to brush the dust off of your fancy stationery and those gel pens in the drawer and practice your calligraphy skills to send a nice note to people you love and appreciate.

Consider sending an overdue thank you card to a coworker or boss or drop a sweet and thoughtful message to your grandparents. They will love to hear from you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your loving side is being heavily stoked this week with Mars and Venus making a growing connection in your sign, and now with the Moon entering your commitment sector, there's a big decision on the horizon for you. You're thinking about tying the knot and making a decision that's way overdue in the love department.

Even if you're single, there's a call to commit, Leo and you are paying attention. Maybe you can give up your single status — for the right person.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have a tendency to over-prepare for all the things that life can toss at a person when they least expect it to happen. As a result, you've accomplished two things this year: 1. you've managed to hit perfection in appearance, and 2. you've done all of this at the cost of your health. So, today when the Moon begins to activate your sector of health and wellness it's time to take stock of your current situation.

You may not like being told what you 'need' or 'should' do for yourself, but today can become a solid 'Day One' where you turn the ship around in your health and move in a much better direction. You deserve it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to cut loose a bit, Libra. When the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter fellow air sign, Aquarius, your creative and playful side comes out. You are an artful person who loves a good piece of workmanship, which gives you an incredible excuse to visit a museum or head into a local consignment shop to see what local artists are selling.

It's a win-win situation — you show some support and you spruce up a room with a nice conversation piece for the next social you decide to host in your home.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You hide your feelings well to onlookers, but those who know you know how deeply loyal you are to the family. In fact, even when times are tough and people might detach from kin, you cling closer with hopes to repair whatever problems are involved.

Today you make it a point to build bridges that others would have burned long ago in the name of loyalty. Today you can do your research, gather facts about any family drama going on and see how to approach negative situations at play.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, lucky for you, and those around you, your honesty reaches a new level. You withhold the bold bluntness you're known for and soften the blows. You have a bit of help from the Moon entering the higher mind sector of astrology, and there's a reason to be thankful for that gentler approach.

The Aquarius Moon gives you a bird's eye view of what you are feeling and thinking and not only do you perceive the truth that needs to be told, but you can also understand the spiritual side of things, too. It's a beautiful day for prayer, spiritual meditative practices, and journaling.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your power-oriented and driven personality is able to shift into a new realm of productivity by looking at the ergonomics of life. From choosing clothing that helps you to avoid decision fatigue at the start of the day to closing the gap between what needs to be done — and what you ought to delegate — today's Moon entering Aquarius brings you some power to change what you know hasn't been working since the start of the year.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're known for your uniqueness, ability to adapt to new situations, and to embrace diversity. Today the Moon enters your zodiac sign giving you a huge boost of energy in your personal development and learning sector, and you might have a few things you'd like to work on to make life interesting.

With Pluto retrograde close to leaving your sign this month on the 11th, the path for self-transformation is wide-open. Areas of your life where you have gone to the extreme can be pulled back a bit, and that may be a real change for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You care for people deeply, even if that means quietly sending positive energy, love, and light from a distance on social media. Today you become a bit more open and expressive of your love for others during the Moon in your friendship sector.

You may be a bit more active than usual by hitting hearts and likes to show others that even though you don't talk every day, you see them and appreciate their place in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.