Daily Horoscope: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Your daily horoscope for June 1, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. We are at the peak of Gemini season, which means there's a certain element of intensity in the air. We tend to overthink at times, and sometimes we may even say more than intended when the Sun is in the sign of the Twins. Today we dive deep into the depths of Scorpio where the Moon will transit for a full day.

Today's perfect for research, investigative activity, and analyzing matters related to shared finances, inheritance, and even the occult. To find out more about today's horoscope for June 1, check out your astrology forecast for Thursday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the Moon in Scorpio, it's a time for deep introspection. While embracing the unknown in life such as death, illness, or sudden loss, ensure your future is planned by having something in writing in place. It may sound grim, but select an emergency contact. Choosing a person when you don't need their help, is wise.

Their support during unforeseen crises is invaluable, and you'll be glad you took control of the matter rather than playing it by ear one day in the distant future. Some people consider having a plan in place lucky, and even wards off an emergency.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Under the Moon in Scorpio, your partnership sector lights up bringing attention to commitments and partnerships. The next few days may have you thinking about topics like marriage and commitment.

You will be reflecting on your desires for the future and even contemplating whether or not being attached to someone long-term aligns with your vision of the future. Thinking about what you desire can bring about the clarity that you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As the Moon enters Scorpio, your fitness sector activates so you may be thinking more about your health and how to improve your overall well-being. You will be prioritizing self-care even if the day is exceptionally busy.

It's not always easy to find time to work out, but you'll want to find a way. It will be the first step you take in the right direction for self-care.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your tender-hearted soul is so ready for this! During the Moon's transit through Scorpio, romance and creativity blossom in all the right ways.

You are a lover, so show love and care by engaging in simple gestures toward important people. A heartfelt note, a shared meal, or a spontaneous gesture can make both you and your partner feel deeply cherished and loved.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Under the Moon in Scorpio, studying your family history holds incredible rewards. Embark on a genealogy journey by gathering information from relatives, exploring archives, and utilizing online resources. Uncover the richness of your lineage, connect with your roots, and discover fascinating stories from the past.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can connect on a deeper level with others today. As the Moon graces Scorpio, read between the lines during conversations. Ask insightful questions to truly understand others. By seeking deeper understanding, you forge stronger connections and foster closeness and a sense of belonging among everyone involved.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Under the Moon in Scorpio, focus on your financial matters. Be mindful of both your earning and spending habits. Practice and try to have the mindset of a saver; it's not always easy but you can do it. Being financially savvy paves the way for future wealth generation. Cultivate discipline and wise financial decisions to shape a prosperous tomorrow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

While the Moon is in your zodiac sign for the next few days, practice self-evaluation and self-care. Dive deep into introspection, gaining insights into your emotions and desires. Prioritize self-care practices that nurture your mind, body, and soul. Enjoy this transformative energy to enhance your well-being and personal growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

During the Moon's transit through Scorpio, fearlessly observe and acknowledge what you dislike in others. These glimpses of negative traits serve as important lessons, guiding you to say goodbye and let go of toxic influences for your own growth and well-being.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

During the Moon's presence in Scorpio, let people reveal their true selves in matters of love. Some will stand by you, even amidst challenges, while others won't meet your needs regardless of your efforts. Allow authenticity to guide your connections, recognizing those who offer genuine and lasting love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Under the Moon in Scorpio, focus on career changes and job hunting. Assess the skills needed for your desired path. Tap into your network; approach individuals to gather insights and knowledge that can guide you toward acquiring the right skills for success.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

During the Moon's transit through Scorpio, explore the mystical realm. Consider an astrology reading from a professional or delve into the occult with your own set of tarot cards. You might find their wisdom and insights fascinating. See what type of guidance you get for self-discovery.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.