Daily Horoscopes Are Emotionally Difficult For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 3

On June 3, 2023, horoscopes are emotionally difficult for three zodiac signs in astrology due to Moon sextile Pluto. Moon sextile Pluto revolves around the idea that we have unfinished business to tend to and that if we don't get a move on them, we may end up feeling worse than we do now.

Essentially, on June 3, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, we will be going over and over a few things in our minds. We feel worried and on the spot, yet we are still in that place where we don't know what the next move is ... or should be. We may be having issues in our relationships, yet we don't know what to do first or if we even have the nerve to make the first move.

One thing is for sure; recognize that 'something's gotta give' as they say. Whether it's a friendship, a romance, or our relationship with a certain family member, this transit, Moon square Saturn, will make three zodiac signs feel unsure, insecure and stifled. We want to speak up, but when given a chance, we back out. We may feel that we're asking for too much during this transit or that we're just being silly.

Maybe it's on us; maybe we're the problem ... these are the thoughts we will volley back and forth on June 3, 2023. The only real problem here is that we won't know an outcome unless we decide to make our issue known. We can't just assume our friend, family member, or lover is psychically picking up on our issue. We have to speak up and forever hold our peace.

What we may see happening today is that because we feel so confused or unable to speak up, we may actually make it worse. Our vibe may be misread, making us feel even worse for not getting it all out. Yet, we won't get it all out. We'll sit with our problem and feel like losers for not resolving anything. That's the Moon square Saturn *kiss*. For these three zodiac signs, it will be an emotionally clogged-up kind of day.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 3, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Holding emotions inside is part of what makes up your character, Cancer. And, on June 3, 2023, you'll likely feel as though you are 'on your own' even though people in your world want to help you deal with whatever's on your mind today. You do have something on your mind. While the option to express yourself will come up very naturally, and you also know that the people in your life will support you, you still might not cross that path, as Moon Square Saturn tends to inhibit you, as it will be doing today.

You might notice that while you feel passionate in your mind, your outer expression will be fearfulness or despondency. You are aloof today, which might turn a few people off. However, you're not aloof; you're afraid to speak up.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You might find that you are overwhelmed by emotions today. Still, being the Libra that you are, you'll want no one to know what's really going on inside of you ... in fact, you might not be able to identify fully what's happening inside you, either. Still, you know that you'll feel cramped during Moon square Saturn on June 3, 2023, as if the emotions are trying hard to get out but cannot possibly find a way to the surface.

The last thing you want to happen today is for someone you love and care about to take your actions or attitude the wrong way. You might be unable to control their perception of you, as you will do nothing to stop them. The facade you show the world today says, "Don't worry about me. Everything is fine ... " While those closest to you know that 'fine' is the last thing you feel today.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

One of the feelings you might experience today is the one where you believe you've said enough to get your point across, and now, on this day, June 3, 2023, you owe no further explanations. That's where things get rough for you, Scorpio. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, you know to your core that you have not resolved any issues, but you are just so tired of rehashing the problems with your romantic partner or family member that you don't feel you owe them another moment of your time.

This is very important to you. You absolutely want peace and closure with this person, but you don't have it in your to 'try' any longer. You are tired, and on June 3, you would rather keep to yourself than fight it out or show anyone what you really feel. You want to be by yourself today, which will probably be misread as an act of aggression, which it is not.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.