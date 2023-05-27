Tarot Horoscope On May 28, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for May 28, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting this Sunday. Check out what your tarot card reading brings during the Sun in Gemini season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Today, you may need to accept a disappointing encounter and move forward. Remember, not every outcome aligns with our desires. However, there is still potential for things to unfold favorably in the future. View this experience as a hidden blessing, as it offers valuable lessons and opportunities for growth. Be optimistic and keep moving towards a more positive outcome next time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Your intuition is heightened today, alerting you to an underlying sense of unease. Trust your instincts and remain vigilant. Something may feel amiss, even if you can't pinpoint it yet. Stay attuned, as hidden truths are likely to surface soon. Maintain a sense of awareness as you navigate through the day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Even amidst a challenging day, remember that it can hold unexpected blessings. Maintain an optimistic attitude and strive to see the brighter side of every situation. There is often a silver lining to be found. Keep a positive perspective, as it can bring forth moments of joy and reveal the hidden goodness that awaits you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Exercise caution to avoid excessive spending beyond your means. Be mindful of impulsive purchases that may deplete your financial resources when you need them most. Instead of relying on credit cards for immediate wants, consider the benefits of saving money or planning your expenses more thoughtfully. By adopting prudent financial habits, you can secure a stronger financial foundation for the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Harness the power of your emotions as a wellspring of creativity and profound inspiration. Allow your imaginative spirit to be fueled by the challenges you face. Channel your pain and turmoil into the realms of art or music, transforming them into expressive outlets. Try the cathartic process, finding solace and inspiration in the transformative nature of artistic expression.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You have reached a point where indecisiveness no longer serves you. You are determined to make resolute changes, recognizing the value of time and the need to avoid further ambiguity. Choose a decisive mindset, refraining from unnecessary back-and-forth. Trust your judgment and take assertive action, ensuring that your time is utilized effectively and purposefully.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Your natural talents and abilities are remarkable, urging you to utilize them to propel yourself forward. Have the courage to take risks and explore new avenues. Do not hesitate to venture into uncharted territories, as you may discover pleasant surprises and unforeseen opportunities along the way. Trust in your abilities, and let your unique gifts guide you toward personal and professional growth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Prepare for unexpected twists that may unsettle you today. While they may seem daunting, don't succumb to despair. Remember, even the most challenging situations are within your capacity to handle. Tap into your inner strength and resilience, for you possess a power far greater than you realize. Stay determined and face the adversity with confidence, knowing that you are capable of overcoming it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

See this as the dawning of a new beginning, as a previously closed door now stands open before you. Although you may harbor reservations about embracing the unknown, today marks the commencement of a fresh chapter in your life. Refrain from imposing limitations upon yourself and dare to explore uncharted territories. Explore the possibilities that lie ahead, for this is your opportunity to write a remarkable new story.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You find yourself at a significant crossroads, faced with a momentous decision. Both paths offer opportunities to manifest your dreams, but they differ in significance. It is essential to listen to your heart's guidance. Sometimes, the more challenging path holds the potential for greater fulfillment and a remarkable story to tell. Sieze the journey that resonates deeply within you, for it is on this path that you will find true joy and fulfillment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Grasp the beauty of friendship and community during this enchanting period. Plan a joyous gathering with your dearest friends, creating cherished memories together.

Dedicate time to revel in the sheer delight of being alive, and do not hesitate to celebrate this precious gift with your loved ones. Seize the opportunity to cultivate meaningful connections and bask in the joy of shared experiences.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Enjoy emotions with care; anger and frustration may arise. Feeling excluded or let down is natural, but don't let it define your day. Disappointment is part of life's journey. Acknowledge emotions, keep perspective, and focus on positive aspects to shape your day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.