Accurate Horoscope For May 26, 2023

Your horoscopes for May 26, 2023, are here for all zodiac signs. We have a lively day ahead of us during today's Moon in Leo and Sun in Gemini transit, and for a few zodiac signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) there may be some tension up ahead. The Moon in Leo ushers in bold and decisive courage.

Today's Leo energy encourages self-control with a bit of stubbornness. It's a great day to stand your ground on a topic you feel strongly about and have the ability to debate your position, thanks to the Sun in Gemini.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, May 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, speak up. Today you'll need to be brave enough to say what you really feel, even if you're afraid to do so. Today’s Leo Moon encourages you to see yourself as a powerful ray of light. The Moon may have you feeling slightly off-keel as you experience turbulence from Uranus and Mercury in your financial sector, but changes are good for you. They make you think.

Whatever you do, don’t allow insecurity to stifle your dreams. Be vocal about what you’re doing and don’t let your fears get in the way of the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a big day for you, Taurus. You are climbing the ladder of success. Today you get a boost of confidence from the Moon as it finishes its time in Leo. The first thing you need to do is take a deep breath and relax, life happens regardless if you do something to push a certain narrative forward or if you choose not to.

Relax. Take time to recover from all the hard work you’ve completed this week. You're making a lot of progress, so give yourself credit for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today won't be easy, so roll up your sleeves. You'll be talking, but more than that you need to practice your listening skills. An important conversation will be tough to have because you've got a complicated project to work on.

The good news is you're making enemies your allies, and your weaknesses become your greatest strengths. You'll get through this day with flying colors.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Good news! The Moon navigates through Leo bringing insight and wisdom to your investments especially those related to property and financial matters.

Today you'll want to use your time to plan ahead and build a strong future. What don't you know how to do well on your own? Make an appointment with an advisor to help you navigate those tough choices.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, it's time to work on your mindset and strive toward positivity. You're getting a push to do the inner work, thanks to Pluto retrograde in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Capricorn's energy urges you to tend to the details so you can have a productive and smooth plan in place starting today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your heart is turning, Virgo, and it involves someone you love. You have been on the fence about breaking up or staying together through tough times. Today is not the day to ignore whatever your feelings are telling you. They are a clear guide, so listen to them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Are you hoping to move to a new place, Libra? Moving may be on the horizon, and you could be embarking on an exciting new adventure to find a place to call your own.

The real estate market can feel daunting, but if you are diligent, you might find the perfect spot is available, and within your budget. Don't let the challenge intimidate you so much that you don't bother trying. This is a time to pursue your dream and go for the gold.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when Pluto is retrograde, you can be a bit of a bear in conversations, and you might even come across as argumentative despite your best efforts to be peaceful and loving.

Today, try to maximize your best trait — a magnetic presence. You can attract positive interactions with others and build strong connections. Today you can be the reason why everyone gets along. Start with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you're in a good place to make some positive changes. Pluto retrograde in Capricorn encourages you to make wiser choices that build financial stability.

Start by creating a budget that aligns with your goals. Track all your expenses, even the little impulsive ones you make. Explore an investment opportunity that helps you make money when you're sleeping. A small choice can lead to a big gain today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you're all too familiar with Pluto since it left your sign, but now, its retrograde encourages more changes. These can be great things for you, but you'll need to focus on the inner work instead of the world around you.

So start to embrace solitude. You can learn to love your alone time. Use downtime to journal and be introspective. You can uncover truths about your life by writing all your thoughts down.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today you are in a prime position to do things that others have not been able to do: make allies out of their enemies. Find common ground. Seek ways to get along with others. Show empathy and compassion. If you've not wiped the slate clean from a grudge you've held, today do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you're ready to enjoy time with your friends. You've got a lot of amazing things going for you, and now you want to share the fun with others. Not everyone has been blessed with quality friendships as you have been. Today, consider how fortunate you are, and let the people in your life know how much you appreciate them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.