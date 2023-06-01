3 Zodiac Signs Fall For The Wrong Person On June 2, During Moon Opposite Mercury

Falling for the wrong person always starts with one thinking that they are falling for the right person. Am I right? We may laugh and kid around, saying things like, "Oh boy, I'm in trouble with this one ... " But on some level, even when we think we may fall for the wrong person, we always hope we're wrong. During Moon opposite Mercury on June 2, we will meet someone who will blind us with their dazzling charm, and after spending a few moments with this person, we will have ourselves convinced that this is the one for us. No ifs, and or buts — we have found 'the one.'

That's all well and good because we all have a right to believe in the mistake we are unaware of, and with a trickster transit like Moon opposite Mercury, it only makes sense that we'd paint the picture in our favor. This is what we call 'projection,' Moon opposite Mercury is the master manipulator here. We project onto people qualities we WANT them to have, then sell the pitch to ourselves. None of this has anything to do with the other person or their reality. If their charm blows us away, we instantly authorize an entire life story for them, where they are nothing less than the glittering romantic hero.

Alas, they are really and truly NOT the hero we want them to be, and the timing of it all will let us know — too late, of course — that we have just fallen for someone who isn't good for us. Three zodiac signs are desperate to fall in love on June 2. These three zodiac signs will build the story, write the narrative and prepare themselves to be thrilled by someone who, in reality, can bring nothing but disappointment. Ah, life. You funny little good-for-nothing, you.

Three zodiac signs fall for the wrong person on June 2:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One of the reasons you fall for your romantic ideals is that you don't want to be proven wrong. You can't bear the idea of making a big deal out of a person in front of your friends only to find out that this new love of yours is the villain in your next story. Does that stop you? Not on June 2, it doesn't. With Moon opposite Mercury in the sky, you'll err to the side of romance, but you are a hopeless romantic who wants everything to end up happy, peppy, and bursting with love.

You are a very loving person, but you are also naive at times, and the last thing you want anyone to ever, ever, ever think is that you don't make good decisions in love. Still, today may bring you into one of those situations, once again, where you choose the wrong person and fight for them until ... you don't.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Similar to how Aries feels about making mistakes, you seriously don't want anyone to know just how bad your judgment was when it came down to that person you let into your life. The regret is on high today, during the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, when you realize that not only was that pseudo-love affair that you've just finished so wrong for you but that your friends were laughing at you behind your back.

On June 2, you will be quickened into life again. Your senses will return and you will see what you did. You brought someone into your life who used you, your time, your money — and your love. They were very attractive to you at the time, which sealed the deal, but in the long run, you only feel disgusted now. During Moon opposite Mercury, feelings of disgust do happen easily.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Now that we're in June, and you're feeling quite confident about yourself, the last thing you want to admit to is that this love affair you've been maintaining for who-knows-how-long is a true dud. You won't admit it, but you're on to the idea that maybe things really aren't what you wanted them to be where this person is concerned. Plus, you can't help but mull over something a close friend of yours recently said to you — something negative about that person, yet ... oddly truthful.

That's Moon opposite Mercury at play, coming to you via the words of friends. Their words upset you at the time, but now they've sunk in like seeds in the soil of your subconsciousness and are starting to sprout the buds of real doubt. It looks like the truth is about to be known to you, Aquarius: the hero in your life ... is a zero.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.