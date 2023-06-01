3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Love Life During The Month Of June

We'd all like to think that this could be THE summer that brings the good stuff our way, for three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love this June. While we're all very much made of the right stuff, there will be a few of us who get to experience what summer lovin' is all about. June doesn't just bring great attitudes, it brings hope, and so many of us hope for happy lives with wonderful romantic partners. We can't help it. It's just part of being human.

Lucky for Aries, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, they are the three zodiac signs that will have the best love life this summer, starting in June.

We're not jaded or against the idea of love. We're not bitter or 'too experienced,' and June tells us that no matter what stage of experience in love we are, we might still be ready for more. We want this to go well, and for those who give ourselves over to the idea that love is indeed possible, we may just see that intention manifest as a beautiful reality. Cheers to that idea!

Venus plays a huge role in making the month of June filled with love and excitement. We also have several transits that will touch the Lunar Nodes as an aspect, so we'll do some serious soul-searching to heal past wounds. We're not in the mindset of holding on to grudges during June of 2023. We're more along the lines of daring to go there. We will seek love out, and we will find it. Love is the month's goal for the three signs of the zodiac. Not too shabby a goal, eh?

We've got a lot of Mercury energy surrounding us through this time. With the many Pluto transits that sneak in there, we could find that we'll be confronting a few demons along the path, meaning old habits and awful self-doubts may come into play ... but it's all part of the plan, zodiac signs. Once we know what to call an obstacle, we learn how to get around it ... and getting around obstacles will lead these three zodiac signs to a lucky month in love.

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love in June 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have never been more ready in your life. You feel as though you've finally released yourself from the grip of negative energy, and now, come what may, you are there for it, in body, mind and soul. You feel fearless and courageous and are open for the summer of love. During June of 2023, you will find what you seek.

The feeling you generate within yourself is phenomenal. You feel like a fireball of positive energy. This means that the only kind of person you will attract to you will be like energy; fiery, dynamic and full of life and love. You aren't available to the dark energies. It's all sunshine and bright days for you, and you insist on this too. You are no pushover, Aries; you go for what you want and want only the best. The days of weeping and bemoaning your fate in love are over. June is all about healing and remaking your life once again in the fashion of love and romance.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have held off so long that during June of 2023, you'll start to wonder what you've been keeping yourself back for on Earth. The last thing you ever want to think is that you're some kind of enslaved person to the past; ARGH! No way. When you realize that that's basically what you've been for the last few years, you'll snap so hard out of it that you'll feel it in your neck. There is no more time to waste. You are an ever-flowing fountain of love, and you don't see why you should no longer share the wealth. It's time.

The summer of love awaits you, Sagittarius. You can no longer deny this. It's here, real, and it will put you back on the block again. Mercury transit will help guide your way, and once you open your mouth, the only thing that will come out are romantic words and poetic impressions. You rock ... go on, and get out there ... NOW!

3. Aquarius

January 20 - February 18)

The last thing you thought would come true is the idea of you getting a serious love life out of the deal. You love to fantasize, and you've spent maybe a little too much time in your head and not 'out there' experiencing the love you've kept at a distance. Well, June has other ideas in store for you, Aquarius. It seems that you won't be able to stay at home any longer because there is someone in your life who DOES have the guts to 'make this thing real.'

They are going to challenge you ... and who are you to reject a challenge as delicious as the one being presented to you by this lovely person ... whom you cannot resist? Game on, Aquarius. No more time for the homebody version of you. It's summer, and the love is waiting. June is your month ... do not blow this. Romance awaits ... get crackin'.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.