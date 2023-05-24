The Tarot Reading For May 25 Offers Surprising Insights For Each Zodiac Signs

A big brave world.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on May 24, 2023
Photo: VeraPetruk from Getty Images via Canva Pro
Today's tarot horoscope for May 25, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Today's reading involves taking courageous action in any area of life, but mostly in the realm of friendship.
RELATED: Accurate Horoscope For May 25, 2023
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Be brave, Aries. Today there are a few situations that make you feel as though you're under the microscope. Being scrutinized is never a pleasant feeling, but you can show how amazing you are despite the negative energy you face today. See this as a chance to show your stuff!
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed
Turn it up, Taurus. Life can be muted if you don't share your thoughts loud and clear. Today, speak up and say what you need to say. Don't mince your words.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Temperance
Be patient with yourself, Gemini. There is never a time when you'll get it all right each and every time. So laugh at yourself when you can, and when you can't see the moment as an opportunity to learn.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed
Think about it a bit, Cancer. You may not understand the full picture. See what you're missing by asking lots of questions. Search things out and remain eternally curious.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
What do you want to be, Leo? You have big dreams about the future. You don't have to remain where you are if you feel ready for a change. Today you pick your path.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
Find a problem? Be the first to give a solution, Virgo. There are always people willing to complain, but you can be different. You can be the person who finds a solid solution to every situation. You're a problem solver.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
There's a bit of confusion going on today. Life can get fuzzy when there's too little time and not enough rest and reflection. Try to keep track of each thing that's going on. Write down the details. Today is one of those days where micromanagement may be necessary, even if you dislike doing it.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed
You thought someone stabbed you in the back, but what a relief to be wrong. It's nice to see your fears not actualized. Admit when you were wrong, Scorpio. It's good when your relationship works out and you can stop walking on pins and needles.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Magician
There's a trick up your sleeve, Sagittarius. Today you're creatively talented and it allows you to show a fresh side to your personality. You can turn enemies into allies. Yes, you're that charming today.
RELATED: Roasting The Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles
Related Stories From YourTango:
You have a skill that can make you some money, Capricorn. Study how to monetize yourself and your work. With social media providing ample opportunities to earn a side income, there's no reason not to give it a shot if you want to.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs And Their Conniving Traits
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
There's a lot to juggle today, and you're going to be really busy! You will want to pencil in time for play. You don't need to always be go-go-go. Today make time for rest and relaxation. You earned it!
RELATED: Twin Flame Zodiac Signs, According To Astrology
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed
A dramatic problem finally resolves, and finances start to improve for you, Pisces. Now you can begin to rebuild your life on a more solid foundation. Things are only going to get better from here.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.