accurate horoscope for may 25, 2023

Today the Moon enters the brave sign of Leo, and the Sun will be in lively and chatty Gemini. Here's how this planetary combination boosts today's accurate horoscope for all zodiac signs on May 25, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon in Leo ignites your creative fire. Embrace your artistic side and make time for playful activities. Engage in painting, writing, or dancing to channel your imagination. For a joy-filled experience, gather friends for a spontaneous picnic or try a new hobby that brings laughter and excitement to your day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Leo today empowers you to take charge of your life. Be brave and reclaim your personal authority. Challenge authority figures when necessary and trust your instincts. Assert yourself with confidence and determination. Embrace your inner strength and assert your independence. It's time to shine and lead your own path.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's the perfect time to address a bothersome issue. Initiate a conversation with honesty and diplomacy. Break the ice by expressing your genuine concern and willingness to find a resolution together. Active listening and empathetic understanding will make tough talks flow easier, ensuring everyone feels uplifted and satisfied in the end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon in Leo encourages you to indulge in something special, even if it's pricey. Treat yourself to that luxurious item you've been eyeing. For winter fashion inspiration, explore the latest trends and invest in timeless pieces. To create beauty on a budget, try DIY crafts or repurpose items to add a touch of elegance to your surroundings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon in Leo reminds you to prioritize self-care. Set a date with yourself to do something alone and recharge your energy. Whether it's a solo outing, pampering session, or pursuing a personal hobby, me-time nurtures your individuality, boosts self-confidence, and allows for self-reflection, leading to enhanced personal growth and inner harmony.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, under the Moon in Leo, beware of hurtful individuals attempting to tarnish your reputation. Stay vigilant and avoid toxic people by setting clear boundaries. Surround yourself with positive influences and focus on your own growth. Remember, your authenticity and inner strength will shield you from their negativity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon in Leo near the end of the week highlights the power of friendship and the strength in numbers. Extend kindness to those who feel isolated in new environments. Introduce newcomers to others, fostering connections and creating a supportive network. Your inclusive gestures will bring joy and a sense of belonging to those in need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon in Leo emboldens you to apply for a job you believe you're unqualified for. Be brave in your career pursuits and branding your professional reputation. Highlight your unique strengths and accomplishments, emphasizing your potential for growth. Trust in your abilities and embrace the opportunity to redefine your success.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's Moon in Leo emphasizes the value of continuous learning. Expand your horizons through online classes. Explore platforms like Coursera or Udemy for diverse subjects. Consider pitching the idea to your boss, highlighting how the acquired knowledge will benefit the company's growth. Invest in your skills and unlock future success.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with the Moon in Leo today, it's crucial to address fears surrounding death. Embrace the importance of planning ahead. Documenting your wishes and having arrangements in place alleviates anxiety and brings a sense of control. It's considered lucky as it grants peace of mind, allowing you to focus on living fully in the present.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, under the Moon in Leo on Thursday, love and commitment take center stage. It's rare to find someone truly deserving of a lifetime together. Being selective is a virtue; never settle for less than what your heart desires. Stay true to yourself, and in time, the right person will align with your authentic path.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, with the Moon in Leo this Thursday, discover the power of fitness as a stress reliever. Establishing a routine promotes overall well-being. Start by incorporating daily exercise, meditation, or yoga. A helpful guide to kickstart your routine is "The Power of Habit" by Charles Duhigg, aiding in building positive habits and transforming your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.