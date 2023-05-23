Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope May 24, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope on May 24, 2023, for every zodiac sign in astrology reminds us that we have only so much time in a day and to make the most of all our opportunities. Let's see what's in store for us, according to our Sun, Moon, and Rising signs.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Aries, the Temperance card dances in your cosmic spread, urging you to find balance. Patience is the secret ingredient to crafting a stable home. As you lay each brick, remember to cultivate harmony within yourself and your relationships.

Once your own life flourishes, make space for cherished moments with friends and family. Embrace the art of blending and enjoy the sweetness that comes from togetherness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

The World card sings its triumphant melody in your celestial symphony, guiding you towards fulfillment. Practice kindness in your words, Taurus, for they possess the power to shape destinies. Embrace the magic of genuine connections, for in the tapestry of friendship lies the key to unlocking the doors of fortune.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

This tarot card invites a shift in perspective. Release the expectations others impose upon you, for true liberation lies in embracing your unique path. As you surrender to the ebb and flow, you'll discover that wealth is not only material but also the wisdom gained from inner exploration.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

A new romantic interest enters your life, gracefully answering your heartfelt desires to meet a like-minded soul who truly comprehends and embraces your wants and needs. The universe delivers, paving the way for a connection that holds the potential to blossom into a deep and fulfilling partnership.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

There's trouble in paradise, Leo, someone is hiding their true emotions, perhaps it's you! Honesty is your ally, Leo. Engage in open conversation rather than masking your feelings behind a smile. Be authentic! Truth paves the path to resolution.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Today is the perfect time to start a new adventure. Release the need to control the outcome of a situation and explore what your options are. You won't really know what door will open for you until you start to knock and see where your opportunities are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Life has a funny way of capturing your attention. Today your expectations extend beyond your comprehension as you capture a moment in time that's both unexpected and timely. Trust your inner voice, Libra, for the truth lies in your heart. Let love lead the way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Your feelings help you to understand things that are too complex for you to comprehend at the moment. Today embrace the full spectrum of your emotional experiences. Don't be afraid to cry, laugh or feel anger. Let your heart do what it was designed to do — make you aware of all the things you are experiencing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You are a creative being that can birth art or music in a powerful way. You have a dream in your heart, Sagittarius. Put pen to paper or sound to a melody you have been working on. Today it's time to make things more beautiful than they were before you arrived.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Embrace your innate talents and skills, using them for the highest good. Invest time in nurturing your hobbies, for they hold the potential to blossom into fulfilling endeavors, enriching your life with joy and purpose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Today, focus on building a lasting legacy by making choices that align with your values. Embrace balance, for it holds the key to harmonious success, allowing your impact to reverberate through time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Pisces, spiritual luck blesses your journey, for the universe is a constant guiding presence. Trust in its divine orchestration, for when you need support, it will shower you with synchronicities and serendipities, leading you toward your brightest desires.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.