A Fling Becomes Exclusive For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 29, 2023, When The Moon Is In Libra

Three zodiac signs have a fling that becomes exclusive during the Moon in Libra on May 29, 2023. It's the end of May, and there's a feeling inside us that wants to be complete; we're moving on into the summer, and we don't want to feel neurotic about where it's heading. We want to know that we can plan and know that fun and perhaps love is in our near future. The only way we can do that is to admit to something we've had on our minds for a while. If we have been having a fling with someone, something non-committal or casual, it will be around this time, during the Libra Moon, that we decide we want more, and by more, we mean we want an exclusive relationship.

Whatever got you into this fling was based on attraction. Did you ever think that the attraction would become love? You've watched your desire grow and grow, and you've started to realize that maybe there's more to this than meets the eye. That's where the Libra Moon plays an important role. This transit helps us balance our feelings. We may be driven by passion and attraction, but we know that will not last forever. We don't want it to end, so the Libra Moon helps us determine how to make it last without burnout. During the Libra Moon on May 29, we will know with all certainty that we do not want to let this fling go. We want it to last, and to make that happen, we need to 'figure things out.'

Going from fling to exclusive is not easy, but it is natural, and three zodiac signs will be 'going that way' during the Libra Moon. What's nice is that we have a gut feeling on this: this isn't scary. The idea of it is kind of welcoming. We want this and will figure out how to make an exclusive relationship a success. Which three zodiac signs are up for it?

Three zodiac signs whose fling becomes exclusive on May 29, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have been very interested in taking this fling to the next level, but you've also been afraid that if such a thing happens, the passion will run dry, and you'll be stuck in a relationship that gets on the fast track to dull. Anything but dull ... that's your motto, Aries. Still, this person seems to offer you much more than physical attraction; you want to see where it all goes.

That's where the Libra Moon comes into play, as it will be on May 29. You feel the power of your zodiac sign, but you get to have it tempered to the degree you can deal with. You are ready to take the next step, and come what may, Aries! All you know is that whatever happened between you and your fling-mate has now developed into something you can't and won't let go of! Alrighty then!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's happened to you is that you've started to recognize certain traits in the person you've been seeing, which attract you beyond words. You are absolutely madly attracted to them, but you've realized that it goes beyond the attraction. You are genuinely interested in this person.

What may have started as a fling has now blossomed into a 'situation,' and that situation is promising in ways you did not anticipate. During the Libra Moon, you'll rationalize your feelings for this person. You'll try to see if there's more to this fling than raw passion, and you'll notice that, holy smokes — there sure is more. You and your fling partner will know it all too well, and on May 29, you will both decide to make it exclusive.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you got into this fling, you thought you were in control. You did what you always do: protect your heart and show no real emotion. You are just fine like that because if you feel protected emotionally, you can throw yourself into the fling with abandon, which is what you have done. What's going on now is that the dynamic is changing, and it will be during the Libra Moon that you see that you don't need to hide so much of yourself.

You catch on to the idea that if you allow yourself to be present emotionally, you might enjoy this all the more. You haven't yet realized that you've fallen in love, Scorpio, and a Scorpio in love means devotion and loyalty must play the leading role. On May 29, you and your partner will go exclusive because the Libra Moon makes sense of it all. It's undeniable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.