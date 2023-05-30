May 31 Horoscopes Are Full Of Positive Surprises For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 31, 2023. But before we get to them, here's the message of the day for everyone. Today will be full of surprises. And it's all because the transiting Moon will be in Libra for three-quarters of the day, followed by Scorpio in the last one-fourth. That means, most of you (if not all) will suddenly feel a shift in your mood in the late evening time. You may even find yourself speaking in a sharper manner than usual although you were completely calm and relaxed for much of the day. Some of you may even shock your partner by flipping the script on them while you are engaged in something sexy behind closed doors.

Just remember: North Node in Taurus is conjunct Jupiter right now. That means South Node is in Scorpio. So some of you may randomly get a text from an ex tonight that will sound off your internal creep alert. Or you may impulsively do something you used to do in the past that you were trying to distance yourself from. It can be drinking alcohol or gambling money or anything else that you consider a bad habit or vice.

Also, don't allow anyone to take your kindness for weakness. Or think that your charitable nature means you are the perfect victim of their scams and schemes. They have no idea how much steel you have underneath your civilian clothes. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 31, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 31, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the beginning of the day will be really good for you. All your work will get done fast and you may even have a chat with someone important. This can be about an investment or an exchange of money. Apply this to your situation as it fits. But by the end of the day, something will change. You will start feeling impatient. You won't want to wait a few more days for a reply or resolution. Be careful with this energy and state of mind. You may inadvertently push things back even farther if you press too much. Or create some knots that will be difficult to resolve.

Once the Moon moves into Scorpio, you may have a few flashbacks from the past. Things you may or may not want to see. It's leaning more towards memories you don't want to see. This will trigger some of you into acting in ways that are uncharacteristic of you.

While this horoscope can make you aware of what to avoid and watch out for, sometimes in the heat of the moment we tend to forget all that we have planned. If you can, carry a touchstone with you in your pocket today to remind you to be patient and not become impulsive. Just make sure to touch it intermittently so you don't forget why you are carrying one in the first place!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when people point fingers at you and say you are not to be trusted or double-faced, they usually are being over-dramatic about the problem areas for Geminis. But it's not like you are the only one with flaws. Every zodiac sign has them. And the reason why this is coming up today is that your natural curiosity and desire for swiftness often make you cut corners or trick people to get what you want. Be careful of that today. A lot of people think it's the funniest thing ever, but ultimately it just gives you a bad reputation.

If you are involved in a third-party situation, now's the time to ask yourself why you can't let go of either party. It doesn't help to lie to one's self. You will be confronted by this issue more and more as the weeks progress and the Sun in Gemini moves closer to Juno in Gemini.

Also, it's all well and good to want to listen to all sides of the story, but in some situations, you need to take a side. You can't be pro-vaccines and anti-vaccines at the same time. But that's just an example.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the day will bring a lot of surprises your way. But you are still on the best horoscopes list for a reason. You are naturally very good at asserting yourself and getting what you want. And you don't have any time for people who waste your time or don't respect you or your wishes. Because of this, you will have some interesting conversations today that will reaffirm to you that you are pretty solid just by yourself. But you may also feel that you have to defend what you believe in or stand for.

The transiting Moon will move into Scorpio near the end of today. So you can expect the next few days to be pretty good for you as well. But despite this, be aware that there will be encounters with some people who will pass comments that will get on your nerves or irk you. Brush them off and don't engage. They are looking to get a rise out of you for the sake of entertainment or because they are attention-starved and insecure. When all else fails, let Saturn in Pisces and Venus in Cancer lead you the "waterway" — through silence. It can definitely be louder than words sometimes.

