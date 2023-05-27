These 3 Zodiac Signs Finally Have Great Horoscopes On May 28 Thanks To Moon Conjunct Ceres

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 28, 2023, thanks to Moon conjunct Ceres. But before we get to them, here's the message of the day for everyone while the Moon conjuncts Ceres. Today is the day for “flowers”. You can tap into this energy literally by bringing home a bunch and placing it in a vase. Or visiting a passed away loved one's grave and tributing them with flowers. Bright colors are another great way to engage with this energy brought to us by Moon conjunct Ceres, or by eating earthy foods that nourish our body and soul.

Today is also a great day to meditate on the value of modesty and make the most of what's been handed to you. Genius is rarely born in plenty. But necessity has birthed many great inventions and discoveries. Of course, sometimes the best way to learn is to ask.

Mars in Leo is the perfect kind of energy for a Sunday. So don't be surprised if you are more energetic than usual and feel like you did more today than any of the previous weekends combined. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 28.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 28, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today will be a peaceful day for you, Cancer. You may spend it by just lazing around the house or treating yourself to a nice home-cooked meal. You may even have a pleasant chat with the rest of your family and enjoy laughing over shared memories. Some of you, though, will be quite displeased about something you will read or see on the news today. But it won't ruin your day.

Venus opposite Pluto may create some issues with an ex for some of you. And with Chiron square Venus and Venus trine Neptune, you may find yourself getting convinced by their words into giving them a second chance. You will regret this later. So don't allow the smooth energy and words to draw you back into the mess you left behind.

Those of you who are anxious about hearing back from a potential employer or someone who hasn't returned your money need to find a way to keep your anxiety under check. It won't make waiting any easier. But it will prevent the anxiety from clouding your judgment.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Whether you are single or in a relationship, Leo, you will be in a very amorous mood today. It's all thanks to Mars and Lilith in Leo opposite Pluto. Of course, if you are with your significant other, scratching this itch will be an easy fix (if both of you are so inclined). But even if you aren't or are single, there are a lot of creative ways to satisfy this need. You do what is best for you. Scented candles and a soak in the tub are your allies today.

For the most part, today will be mostly a lazy day for you with nothing much happening. But considering how the rest of the week was (and the coming week will be), that's a good thing. You need rest and recuperation. And if you feel bored, you can always chat with your favorite friend over the phone or someone you haven't connected with in a while.

Just be aware that Moon in Virgo tends to make you very finicky about details without realizing it. It's because of its semi-sextile connection with Leo. So if you find yourself getting upset over small things, take a deep breath and let it go. The pettiness is not worth stirring up ill feelings.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you are on vacation or sleeping over at someone else's house, the day will be extra sweet for you and full of interesting incidents. Serendipity might even lead you to a random restaurant that literally blows your socks off with how good their food is. Some of you may even chance upon an attractive stranger who soothes your soul just by their presence, even if just from a distance. You may not realize this, but sometimes you don't crave direct interaction and instead just want to look at a beautiful/handsome face in the vicinity.

Moon conjunct Ceres in Virgo makes the day perfect for wearing florals or getting in touch with your feminine side. So if you randomly feel like updating your wardrobe and trying out some beautiful clothes at the mall, go for it!

If you are by yourself today, you may feel loneliness pangs during the latter half of the evening. Don't darken the room though. The transiting Moon will move into Libra in just a few hours. And after that, the loneliness spell will be gone like it was never there!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.