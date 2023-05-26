Love Horoscopes Are 'The Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 27

On May 27, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love, and for those of us who are living in the mindset of love, then we can definitely expect to hear good news on that front. One of the pleasant side effects of today's major transit, Jupiter conjunct Node, is healing.

There's a very good chance that we'll not only be able to have a great day with our romantic partners but that this day will be made more spacious, as we rid ourselves of a few old issues so that we can make room for the newness of being.

Relationships need to flush out the bad every now and then, and sometimes when we're open to this kind of spiritual spring-cleaning, we find that old wounds still exist...today is the day we confront them and work with them. During Jupiter conjunct Node, we opt for healing and we reject the idea of holding tightly to the past.

During this day, Cancer, Leo and Aquarius take to the Jupiter transits very, very easily. This kind of energy allows us to see the future; if we can project ourselves into a fantasy of the future where we imagine our lives to be fulfilling and loving, then we can also let go of a past that has us growing in very small increments.

During Jupiter conjunct Node, we want to grow; we are now with someone who really means a lot to us and the idea of stagnancy is simply not an option. This is pure Jupiter thinking, right there.

We're also entertaining the Moon trine Jupiter, which will act as an added backup strategy for bringing us closer to the one we love. There may be a lot of truth-telling going on today. The good part is that truth is beauty on this day, and the more we share, the easier it will become for us, as time goes on. Which zodiac signs will benefit from Jupiter's vast energy on this day, May 27, 2023?

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 27, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You had a feeling that today might be 'the day' that you and your romantic partner set things back on track because the feeling between the two of you has been really exceptional as of late, and with Jupiter conjunct Node in today's sky, it's reached a new peak. You both feel as though you've come very far in your meaningful conversations together. No one can accuse you of being superficial, that's for sure. And why would you be, Cancer?

Relationships are important for you and with Jupiter conjunct Node bringing broad, healing energy to the picture, you feel that you can now finally relax and just allow the relationship to happen. What you'll walk away with today is the feeling that you and your partner have 'secured' something. No more need for worry or concern. You will make that happen today, May 27.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's about time that you feel this good because honestly, you've been overdoing it when it comes to laying on the negativity. You aren't fond of being known as 'the downer' as that is basically the antithesis of who you are. You are the bright and sunny Leo the lion, and you want your status returned. During Jupiter conjunct Node, you'll be handed your strength back and you'll once again feel able to conquer the world.

On May 27, the world will consist of the person you are in love with, and you will conquer them with kindness and slay them with loving attention. It's been too long, and now that you feel as though something inside you has healed, you are more than ready to make a comeback. Your romantic partner will definitely mention something today, and it will be both complementary and approving.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Between the transits of Jupiter conjunct Node and Moon trine Jupiter, you'll be feeling nothing less than wonderful; it's as if you've recently undergone some kind of personal transformation, and now that you're on the other side, you can really 'be there' for your romantic partner. They've put in their complaints too; they've missed you and they have mentioned to you that they really want you back...even though you've never actually left.

But your mind did wander and you were not as present as you might have wanted to be. Well, May 27 changes all that and lets you return to a more restored state of yourself. Jupiter conjunct Node makes you feel revived and present again. Your partner will not only feel relieved by your new state of mind, but they will also be thrilled to have you back. Prepare to engage!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.