3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During The Moon In Virgo On May 26, 2023

On May 26, 2023, three zodiac signs have an ex who is thinking of them. When the Moon is in Virgo, as it is on May 26, we may tend to fall back on old memories. We're reliving events from the past and going over the stuff that made us who and what we are today. If we've come this far, we know we likely didn't do it alone.

Today, during the Virgo Moon, we will go through old photos and gather mementos; we will treat the past with reverence, and when it comes to love, we might even hear from someone we were once very close to. Today is the day we know that someone from our past is thinking of us because, during the Virgo Moon, an old ex is about to express new interest in us.

We might have drummed them up out of thin air, as we've been thinking about this person a lot these days, and perhaps we created their presence in our lives simply because we intend it to be that way. Or, it could merely be a coincidence; the one we once loved is not hidden from us ... and the more they keep showing up in front of our faces, the more we might consider bringing them back into our lives.

After all, why else are they just popping up again? On May 26, we will see that this just can't be a coincidence ... can it? Why is our ex suddenly showing up again, and why do we get the distinct feeling that they are thinking about us ... heavily?

As it goes, the Virgo Moon will put all of this together and help us figure out what's happening here. Three signs of the zodiac will discover that the one who got away may not have gone too far. Don't be surprised if you hear from your ex today, and be even less surprised if they tell you that they've been 'doing a lot of thinking, and ...' That kind of thing! Who's going to hear from their ex today?

Three zodiac signs whose ex is thinking of them on May 26, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is in the right place for someone to be influenced by it, and that influence will manifest as your old ex thinks heavily about you today, May 26. The Virgo Moon has you both on the same wavelength and the more you think about it, the more you realize that there's a lot of unfinished business between the two of you.

There is the very real vibe of "Maybe I should call them up and discuss what we never spoke about." You might be very surprised because they may just take the initiative. Your ex, who doesn't necessarily think of themselves as 'an ex,' is not only thinking about you today, they are making plans with you in their mind, and they are just about ready to call you up and see if you want to do something about it. Are you prepared for this, Gemini? Are you curious enough to reunite, even for a short time?

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You could have guessed that your ex is thinking about you today because they never really stop thinking about you and let you know this almost every day. However, on May 26, they may even take it to the next step and let you know that you're not only on their mind but that they want to see you again, and will you, will you, will you please see them again?

During the Virgo Moon, you'll note that you really are over this person because of that and the other thing. While it's cute that they're still so obsessed with you, it's becoming somewhat of a burden, as you feel you've already learned everything you need to know about this person. Virgo energy lets you feel good about your choices, and you intended to make this person an ex, not a 'present.'

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your ex is thinking about you today, during the Virgo Moon, and as a Virgo yourself, you might get a laugh out of the deal. It's not that you mind them thinking about you; it's not something you can control. However, this person is also someone you hold a bit of a grudge against, and if they think of you, the only thing that will make them feel good is if they're somehow suffering for you.

That's you, Virgo. You aren't the kindly doormat that welcomes back the straggler who wiped the mud off on you; NOPE, you are happy to watch your ex feel bad about their actions. If you see them in action, you'll be looking on, hoping to witness them feel regret and sadness over how they treated you in the past. They will think of you today, Virgo, and you will ensure they know you are not interested. Take that, ex!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.