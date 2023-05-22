Love Horoscopes Drive Relationships Forward For All Zodiac Signs On May 23

Here's your love horoscope for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, during Mars in Leo. This is a time for motivation and drive, which we hope to channel into our relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 23, 2023:

Aries

Aries, with Mars in Leo, it's time to savor the joy of romantic love. Allow yourself to be swept away in its enchantment. Don't hold back your tender side—express your affection freely. Show your loved ones the depth of your emotions. Make romance, be loving, and let your softness shine by igniting a bit of passion and human connection with your loved ones.

Taurus

Taurus, with Mars in Leo, recognize the importance of strength for your family. Consider your role as a strong leader. Be there for your loved ones, providing support and stability. Take a step toward relationship building. Initiate quality time, express your loyalty, and foster deeper connections. Your steadfast presence creates lasting bonds.

Gemini

Gemini, with Mars in Leo, be mindful of your assertiveness in relationships. Balance it with compassion when needed. Work on understanding your love language and expressing it to your partner. Work on your passionate and tender side, fostering harmony and deeper connection. Communication and adaptability will enhance your love journey.

Cancer

Cancer, with Mars in Leo, invest in activities that boost your self-confidence and make you feel good about yourself. Make a date to enjoy some self-pampering and enhance your attractiveness. It's okay to indulge in self-care. Also, focus on developing your love language, by expressing your emotions openly, and deepening intimacy with your partner.

Leo

Leo, with Mars in your sign, your love journey is fueled by self-love and self-respect. Feel your feelings, even if they seem perplexing. They guide you toward authenticity. Today, prioritize self-care with one loving action. Indulge in a luxurious bath, treat yourself to a favorite activity, or practice affirmations that reinforce your worthiness. Radiate love from within.

Virgo

Virgo, with Mars in Leo, acknowledge any anger from the past that may hinder future relationships. Let go of resentment for the sake of your own well-being. Think about forgiveness, regardless of the other person's wrongdoings. Today, take a loving action by forgiving someone, releasing the burden and allowing healing to flow.

Libra

Libra, with Mars in Leo, consider the importance of taking care of your loved one's affairs after death. Plan ahead and ensure their wishes are honored. Also, prioritize health care surrogacy plans. It's crucial to have a designated person to make medical decisions on your behalf. Safeguard your well-being and the well-being of those you hold dear.

Scorpio

Scorpio, with Mars in Leo, be cautious of excessive pride in love, as arrogance can hinder your relationships. See empathy as a guiding force in your connections. Understanding each other's emotions and needs deepens intimacy. Today, practice empathy by actively listening and offering support to your partner. Foster harmonious connections rooted in mutual understanding.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, with Mars in Leo, the idea of soulmates may come up frequently. Understand that a soulmate is someone you learn from, regardless of the duration of the relationship. Expand your perspective on love and growth. Appreciate the valuable lessons and experiences shared, whether for a season or a lifetime. You will gain wisdom from each connection.

Capricorn

Capricorn, with Mars in Leo, seek a like-minded connection with your partner. Be mindful of the small disagreements that can strain your relationship. Prioritize strong communication to bridge the gaps and maintain harmony. Express your thoughts openly, listen actively, and find common ground. Nurturing understanding and compromise strengthens the foundation of love.

Aquarius

Aquarius, with Mars in Leo, open yourself to the possibility of finding a life partner. Be intentional in meeting new people. Attend social events, join interest-based groups, or try online dating. Find opportunities for connection and allow yourself to be vulnerable. Love may be waiting where you least expect it, ready to ignite a transformative journey.

Pisces

Pisces, with Mars in Leo, have a vision for your relationship. Without direction, you may find yourself going nowhere in love. Clarify your desires and communicate them openly. Set goals, explore possibilities, and work together towards a shared future. A clear vision propels your love journey toward fulfillment and growth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.