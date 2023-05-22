Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 23, 2023

Today is lucky for us all in some way according to the tarot horoscope for May 23, 2023. Here's what today's reading has in store for your Sun, Moon or Rising sign this Tuesday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Aries, the Temperance card urges patience. Trust that time will reveal opportunities to bolster your resolve. Enjoy life with a sense of humor, as laughter lightens your path. When patience wanes, focus on deep breathing and indulge in activities that bring you joy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Taurus, the Empress card beckons you to listen to your intuition. Trust your inner voice and let it guide you towards abundance. When life seems unclear, seek solace in nature's embrace and allow its beauty to inspire clarity within you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Gemini, the Wheel of Fortune brings luck your way. Embrace the power of creating opportunities through hard work. When bad luck gets in the way, stay resilient, adapt your strategies, and remember that fortune favors the persistent and adaptable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Cancer, the Strength card reminds you not to be too strong for your own good. Find balance by embracing vulnerability and allowing yourself to ask for support when needed. Cultivate self-care practices that nourish your mind, body, and spirit, promoting harmony within your energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Leo, the Lovers card presents a choice: embrace sincerity or pursue a relationship. Reflect on what brings you joy, growth, and true connection. Trust your intuition, assess compatibility, and prioritize open communication to determine if a romantic partnership aligns with your desires and values.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Virgo, The High Priestess card guides you to be a leader and a good friend. Trust your intuition to navigate complex situations. Some relationships require your gentle presence, providing a compassionate ear and supporting others through empathy and understanding.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Libra the Death card signals endings in the home. Embrace the natural cycles of life and allow yourself to grieve. Honor your emotions, seek support, and when ready, focus on healing, letting go, and embracing the transformative potential that lies ahead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

In the realm of surprises, The Tower card warns of trouble coming from out of the blue. When sudden conflicts arise, handle them with grace and love. Practice active listening, seek common ground, and choose peaceful resolutions to restore harmony amidst the chaos.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Embrace the magic within you, for The Magician card reveals the power of building your skills. Study your talents diligently, as it unlocks doors to prosperity. Your dedication and mastery will manifest opportunities that ignite success and abundance in your journey.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

With The Fool card, embark on new projects fearlessly. Yet, beware of rushing into ventures prematurely. Take time to prepare and seek the wisdom of advisors. Their guidance will help you navigate potential pitfalls and ensure a solid foundation for success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Embrace The World card and make your own luck. Persistence is key to achieving greatness. Stay positive and maintain an unwavering belief in the good things that await. Your optimistic mindset will attract opportunities, opening doors to fulfillment and success.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The Hierophant card emphasizes rules and tradition. Consider what is working and assess the need for change. Some older ways can still produce positive results and harm no one. Balance innovation with wisdom, honoring the value of established practices that foster harmony.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.