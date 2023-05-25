3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 26, 2023, When The Moon Enters Virgo

When the Moon enters Virgo and Venus sextiles Uranus on May 26, 2023, three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love. Today, it would be almost a given that today is going to make a few people very happy when it comes to their love lives.

This is a good lineup of transits, and on May 26, three zodiac signs will get to use the available energy to make great things happen in their relationships. This is also a very good day to meet someone new, so all the 'good stuff' isn't just reserved for those of us who already have romantic mates.

This is dating season, and the luck is high; we have a very good chance of meeting someone very special on this day, thanks to the presence of Venus sextile Uranus. If there's one thing many of us will notice on this day: love is not boring.

While being 'exciting' is sort of the standard prerequisite for falling in love with someone, what constitutes 'exciting' is what makes today so different. Venus sextile Uranus is not your average everyday 'lucky in love' transit; this is the event that happens when we find someone really interesting, or special or super unique.

This is also the transit that pushes us to become that person; we are the object of interest on this day. We are the one who brings the party; we are the one who stands out, and whether we are with someone or not, today is the day we find out that we are worthy of being loved...because we 'are' special.

This isn't a pep talk for those who haven't been feeling like much of anything, but more along the lines of a reminder to those who know they have what it takes but haven't found the right person to share that specialness with.

During Venus sextile Uranus on May 26, three zodiac signs will definitely recognize themselves as worthy and special, and we will attract to ourselves the right people; the ones who see us and 'get it.'

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 26, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In a way, today may be considered your lucky day. It's been a long time since you've felt this good, and you don't want to just sit at home with your greatness; you want to share it around, and that's what you'll be doing today. It's May 26, and you've got the Moon entering Virgo making you feel as though you are the most gorgeous creature on Earth; you don't mind this feeling, do you? It's not every day that you feel this good about yourself, but then again, you've put in the work.

And what this work has brought you is the feeling that you are not only worthy of great love, but that you can only attract someone to you that you find worthy of your love. You have built yourself into this wonderful person, and now, you can attract the right person. No more duds. You are going for the gold; your next partner has to deserve you. Oh yeah.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Love has always been the goal in all of your endeavors and when it comes to romantic love, you want only the most exciting kind of love affair you can have. During the Virgo Moon, you'll feel special, as if you are this beautiful flower and all the butterflies are fluttering by you, attracted to you. You like this kind of attention, and because May 26, also comes with Venus sextile Uranus, you'll notice that the butterflies that you attract also happen to be unique and remarkable.

You'll have your pick, Leo, which is what you like; you aren't quite sure if you want to get into a relationship during Venus sextile Uranus, but you'd like to know that if you choose to, you have a few lovely people to choose from. And you will because this is your lucky day. Shine on, Leo, it's all going your way.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't always find yourself feeling this confident, but you can't help it today, May 26, during Venus sextile Uranus, as you just have it going on, and you know it. And guess what? So does everyone else...they know it, too, and you will find that your ego will be so stoked today that you might think you are some kind of superstar celeb.

Whatever is making you feel THIS attractive today is going to work for you, and that's because when the Moon enters Virgo, you are in touch with your power and your beauty. You will have a gaggle of followers all adoring you today, and you'll love it! This kind of day doesn't happen that often, but when it does, as it will today, May 26, you will eat it up. You love the attention and it all spells L-O-V-E to you. It's a great and lucky day for you. Let the love flow, Virgo!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.