3 Zodiac Signs Have A Rough Day On May 25 To Prepare For Some Serious Good Luck

Today, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on May 25, 2023, due to Mars square Node creating havoc in their lives. Ever heard of 'tough love'? Well, that's basically Mars square Node in a nutshell. There's much to gain from this transit, but we must endure the pain to achieve it. No pain, no gain. That's our buddy 'Mars square Node.'

This energy affects how we process hardship. We aren't promised a hard day, but we do need to go over something that holds power over us to get past it.

Today is for healing an old wound that we keep trying to push the background, yet it still comes around to create havoc in our lives. We are so used to this old wound that we identify with it as if it's what makes us who we are. When we think like that, we succumb to the negativity; we are magnetized by it, which keeps us back.

On May 25, we have the rare opportunity to engage with this meaningful transit of Mars square Node, as it shows us that we really don't have to carry around the weight of the past, and should we be brave enough to rid ourselves of this excess baggage, we will live to see a bright new day.

Certain zodiac signs want to heal, and others would rather not look that closely into their history. Today brings the courage it takes to do the deep diving we need to heal, which means this kind of energy is only available to the three zodiac signs brave enough to 'go there.' These three zodiac signs are ready to take on the difficult issues of their lives so that they can finally live as free people.

Three zodiac signs who have a rough day on May 25, 2023:

1. Aries

You have gone from totally confused to absolutely sure of yourself, and you've noticed neither state is sincere. In other words, you feel lost and desperately need to find solid ground because you feel like a ship out at sea, bobbing around aimlessly, looking for an aim.

During the transit of Mars square Node on May 25, you will understand that all your work hasn't gotten you anywhere, mainly because you have been afraid to look too deeply at the real problem. And, of course, the real problem lies in the past.

There's so much you need to overcome, and you know it, but that would take some real inner work. You get the point. During Mars square Node, the work must be done. Everything else is filler space; you must start getting serious about your healing, Aries. You can't run from your past forever.

2. Capricorn

You know that you carry around a painful past, and during Mars square Node, you become almost hyper-aware of how much you've lost because of it. Still, on May 25, it occurs to you that you can't spend your entire life dedicated all of your minds to something that happened to you when you were a child. You know you need to confront this once and for all so that you can be fair to yourself and the people who love you in the here and now.

You have people who depend on you, and they don't want to see you in pain, especially when they can't help you because they know this one's on you. You have to decide whether or not you want to heal, and while the second option is the obvious one, it's taken you a long to get to this place. Use the power that comes with Mars square Node to heal yourself once and for all, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

You don't want to look at so many things because you feel that if you do, you'll fall into an immense rabbit hole that you might never come out of it. You have lived so much of your life in a state of denial, and to protect yourself from having to admit this, you pretend that you 'have it all.' You have missed out on so many opportunities because, even though you're a wild and crazy Aquarius, you are still a scared child, and you know it.

During Mars square Node, on May 25, you will have a moment to realize that childhood is over, even if you're an older adult. You don't get back the time you wasted; know that you'll miss the entire picture if you don't start acting. Your life is zipping by, Aquarius ... stop pretending you're a child. Take responsibility for your life! Wake up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.