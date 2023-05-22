3 Zodiac Signs Who Take Love To A Whole New Level When Mars Squares Jupiter On May 23, 2023

Three zodiac signs take their love to a whole new level on May 23, 2023, during Mars transit Jupiter. There's something very desperate about the transit known as Mars square Jupiter, as we are all very energetic and focused during this time. If we have something in mind, Mars square Jupiter takes that thought and amplifies it, making it the most important thing there is to us.

What if we have love on our minds? Then Mars square Jupiter makes that love something we need to achieve. It's not just about the love itself. It's about where that love needs to go because, on May 23, this transit will push us so hard that we will do nothing less than take our love lives to a whole new level.

Three zodiac signs will take love to a whole new level on Mars 23, during the Mars square Jupiter transit.

If change is needed in our romantic life, then change will be exacted on this day. And by 'change,' we're not talking about anything casual or petty. We are talking about major change and major results. Mars square Jupiter is a results-oriented transit, and we're holding out for big change and renewal. How do we achieve such grandiose dreams? We set our minds to success, and we go for it.

That means communications are on. Expressive emotions are on. It's all green lights when it comes to acting the role of the lover; no backseat drivers today. Today, May 23, is all about real action and real effort. If we want something to happen, we need to use that Mars square Jupiter energy to make it so.

Taking it to a new level isn't about sweet talk and lazy moments. It's about brainstorming a future. It's about using that warrior power for the good of the relationship. If things get heated, and an argument pops up, then good; no biggie. We have to get through it to get to it, and with Jupiter's accuracy and focus, there's nothing that these three zodiac signs can't make happen during this transit, on this time. It's time to get real, folks. Let's go for the big, bold changes. Let's do this.

Three zodiac signs who take love to a whole new level on May 23, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The last thing you will ever do at this point in your life is let something get in between you and your romantic partner, and you know how life is ... always tempting the fates. On May 23, you will see how those fates almost feel like they want to get in the way, which means it's time to take action. Whatever is going on in your relationship, you are NOT the person to mess with, and during the transit of Mars square Jupiter, you will present the idea of something drastic to your loved one in the hopes that they will follow your line of thinking.

They will, Taurus, and that's where everything starts to improve. It may be on you to come up with the plan, but you're good at that, and in your mind, you believe that the two of you need to take it all up to the next level. That means better communication, a few solid 'relationship laws' put in place, and the idea that trust is something that neither of you will break.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are all about next-level thinking regarding your romantic relationship, as you aren't the person who settles in for 'whatever you get.' You are definitely the kind of romantic partner who needs more and more as time passes, and you wouldn't be wasting time with anyone who can't think progressively.

On May 23, you'll get the assist from the transit Mars square Jupiter, which will spark you into some radical thinking, and because you feel safe and secure with the person you are with, you can trust that they will go all out for whatever it is that you suggest. The future doesn't just look bright for the two of you. It looks strong. You built this city on trust; to keep that trust alive, you must take it to a whole new level. You are doing the right thing; let your passion lead the way, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

For you, a 'whole new level' of love means that whatever goes on today, May 23, will be about brutal honesty and a plan to make honesty and openness the new way of life between you and your romantic partner. You'd rather know the truth than live in a pleasant lie, and you feel as though you've spent way too much time 'not saying certain things' or, instead, accepting the silence that your partner has given you.

During Mars square Jupiter, there's no such thing as silence, not when it comes to building a strong love relationship. It's either 'out with it' or forget about it. You need to know what's going on in your partner's head because you love this person, and if they are hiding something from you — that's no longer going to work. Today is the day you make radical changes by introducing the transparency policy. This is your 'whole new level,' and should your partner agree, you'll succeed tremendously. Good luck!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.