3 Zodiac Signs Will Likely Have A Rough Day On May 21 Due To Sun Trine Pluto

Three zodiac signs will have a rough day on May 21, 2023, according to astrology and their horoscopes. If there's anything to gripe about on this day, May 21, 2023, it will more than likely have something to do with a bone to pick. This means we have something in our minds that has to do with someone else, and if we don't speak up and tell them what our problem with them is, we'll go out of our minds. We won't be leaving our minds today because we will pick that bone. Today, during Sun trine Pluto, we must get things in order. If we think we've been wronged, we will stand up for ourselves today and right that wrong. At the same time, none of that sounds too harsh. The 'before' part makes the day a little rough around the edges.

Oh, we will get our task done ... it's the getting there that will take a toll. Our patience may run thin, and our anger may get out of hand. That happens when Sun trine Pluto comes to town. It makes us want to set things straight, but as we all know, setting things straight often comes with untangling the mess we've made first. For three signs of the zodiac, most of this day, May 21, 2023, will go to the job right before the setting straight of things. As they say, you can't do it without going through it first. That's what today is about — going through it.

We might make more of today than it deserves depending on our Sun sign. OK, we have a chore to complete; we know it, so we should act accordingly, right? Well, not everything is that simple, and for the three zodiac signs here today, we may get a taste of how complex thinking could actually end up ruining our day. Too much thought, not enough action. Let's get to it.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 21, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's pretty easy for you to develop a grudge, and on May 21, 2023, you'll realize that this grudge of yours has been in the works for a long, long time, and during the transit of Sun trine Pluto, you'll want your target-person to know that you still hold 'so and so' against them. You really aren't the forgiving type. You derive a strange power from holding on to resentment as if it makes you thrive.

Still, as much as you try to convince yourself that you are thriving, you are secretly burning because you still don't have the time to let this go. But ... letting it go might mean that you need to forgive the person you let live rent-free in your head, and you're not about to do that. So, on May 21, 2023, during Sun trine Pluto, you will again celebrate your resentment and anger for this one person and their so-called misdeeds. Perhaps tomorrow too?

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Confrontation has never been your thing, even though you are known for your amazing communication skills, Libra. In your mind, you've had many conversations with the person you gripe against, and oh, how mighty you are ... inside your head. Yet, you never really say anything because then you'd have to open your mouth and let your feelings out, and if you did that, you'd show yourself as vulnerable.

During Sun trine Pluto, you'll be tempted to set yourself free and confront the person with so much power over you that they've rendered you mute. You don't like thinking of it that way, but on some deep level, you know that you've given away all of your power to this person so that you can keep up the anger and resentment. What are you getting out of this, Libra? Today allows you to think hard on this topic.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Oh, you have many bones to pick, but there's the one issue that was never resolved, and on May 21, 2023, during the transit of Sun trine Pluto, you'll want to walk right on up to the person who is responsible for the said issue, and you'll want to read them the riot act. You won't be able to sit still until you get it out of your system, Scorpio. The only problem is that that person has ghosted you and has made it impossible for you to get through to them, leaving you in the lurch with your resentments and bottled-up feelings.

Today brings you frustration simply because you are the one who cannot let go. If you could, there would be no problem, but you don't see how that's possible, and you need your completion to look and sound a certain way. With your person on permanent vacation, you will have to find a different way to vent your grievances ... today is going to bring out a lot of deep resentment in you.

